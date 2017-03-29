Save something for Cheer Win in the last race

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 SUPER SWEET ORANGE ran some good races in Class 4 and wasn't disgraced at his first attempt at Class 5. Hopefully, Vincent Ho can take a sit just behind the speed, rather than pushing him up onto the speed. If he can, the chestnut will be hard to beat.

6 GOLDEN PARTNERS looked well-meant last time out and even jumped okay, ensuring that he finally got his victory. He should prove a chance again with Joao Moreira riding once more.

11 STORM KID has a cult following, mainly for being one of Hong Kong's slowest gallopers. Only twice in 10 starts has he managed to get within 10 lengths of the winner, the second coming last week when seventh to King Winsa. He has only 113 pounds to carry and, if he is ever to win a race, it could be now.

1 MASSIVE POWER was racing well before a last-start failure at Sha Tin. From a good gate, he is worth considering.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 GIDDY GIDDY should jump out and lead from gate two. He is one-dimensional and would be better served over the 1000m but, if he doesn't face much pressure, he can burn off his rivals here.

6 SHOW MISSION won very comfortably last time out under Joao Moreira, who has stuck solid here. There's no reason to think he can't win once again, especially from the inside gate.

10 LEAN JOURNEY finally got a much-deserved victory four back, but has been just fair in three starts since. With a good draw here, he should get into a nice spot and can prove competitive.

4 GOLDEN GLORY showed a glimpse of form last time out, running on for fifth. He looks to be coming around now and appears a place chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 RAINBOW FIGHTER won the Happy Valley Million Challenge in the 2013/14 season. However, he has only won once since and he has mixed his form for the most part. He has drawn well here, he gets Douglas Whyte aboard and perhaps now is the time that he can return to form.

7 YOUNG EMPIRE has found form at his last two, having been slightly disappointing since his arrival from the United Kingdom. A win is near and looks the one to beat.

4 HOT HOT PEPPER is ridden for speed most of the time but just seems to lack a kick at the finish. He will be around the mark again but he probably won't be winning unless they can get him to settle in behind, which looks tough from gate 11.

11 VICTOR EMPEROR gets Joao Moreira. He jumps from the inside gate and should be competitive.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

12 SUM WIN DRAGON has produced good efforts at his last two runs to finish second on both occasions. He should get another nice run and with only 118 pounds on his back, he should be in the mix.

9 BEST TANGO has not won in almost two years, that victory coming off a mark of 60. He's now on a mark of 49, he gets Joao Moreira aboard and he is entering off the back of two good runs. He will be hard to beat.

3 AMAZING FEELING has arguably been Hong Kong's most disappointing horse after looking a potential Class 2 galloper early in his career. He is drawn awkwardly again but surely a win is near.

2 NEVER BETTER has not run a bad race this year and should be a contender yet again, although gate 12 may prove tough to overcome.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 ROYALE ELEGANCE has been racing well without winning this season. He gets a good gate once again with Joao Moreira retaining the ride, but a crucial change is the addition of blinkers for the first time. He is the one to beat.

1 COUR VALANT keeps teasing a coming victory but he has not entered the winners' circle since April 2014. If he can remain within striking distance and get into the race at the right time, he is a chance.

6 SEE ME NOW was impressive winning last week, indicating that despite having a stamina-laden pedigree, he is better in a fast-run sprint. Gate 12 will make it tough for him but if he produces a similar effort to last week, he will be in the mix.

3 JUMBO HAPPINESS only won narrowly last time out but looks capable of progressing higher in time. He will get a good run from gate one and remains a contender.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

8 THOR THE GREATEST has not won since June 2015, but he has been racing very consistently this season. This is his most suitable course and distance and from gate five, he should get a nice run, whether he lands on speed or whether Derek Leung takes a sit in behind.

4 WAYFOONG VINNIE found the line very strongly to win last time out. He will be back off the speed again but he should be charging home once more.

5 ACE KING has produced his best performances over the Sha Tin 1,000m. He has never got the chance to run over the Happy Valley 1,000m, though, only racing over the 1,200m at the city track. He may be near his mark but he is worth including over this shorter trip.

9 TRAVEL COMFORTS will ping out from the outside gate with only 109 pounds on his back, taking into account Dylan Mo's 10-pound claim. He might face pressure up front but is a chance if there isn't too much speed.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

6 HERO LOOK has very little form on the board currently but the 2016 BMW Hong Kong Derby runner performed strongly at his one run over this C & D in January. With a good draw, he is worth a bet at good odds.

9 AGREE is yet to run a bad race in Hong Kong and shapes as a horse who will likely head higher once he has fully acclimatised. He gets Joao Moreira aboard here but he does have to overcome an awkward gate.

11 HIGH VOLATILITY ran a strong race for second behind Arm Runda last time out. He steps up to 1,650m here but, from the inside gate, he should get every chance in the run.

5 Roundabout is racing consistently and is another who should get a nice run in transit from gate four.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

12 CHEER WIN has won only one of his 11 starts but he has run some decent races down in Class 4. His last run was especially eye-catching and now, with 118 pounds in Class 3, he looks well suited. Joao Moreira retains the ride and he should prove hard to beat.

11 TRUMP is inconsistent and trainer Gary Ng is not one known for being able to get horses to maintain form. However, his last run was good and he should the favours from the inside gate. He's worth including.

10 HARD BALL GET is nearing a drop in class but all his runs this season have been good and he should be in the mix for Ben So.

4 LUCKY DAY is drawn slightly awkwardly but he is capable of producing a big run over this course and distance if he turns up at his best.