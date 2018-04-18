Save something for Har Har Heart

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 RAICHU has been running well, putting together five top-four finishes at his last five starts. However, he's yet to gain that breakthrough victory. He's drawn well in gate three and he gets Zac Purton aboard, so he's right in the mix to gain a first win here.

5 SCARBOROUGH FAIR is racing well too. He has a slightly awkward gate but with even luck, he can get into the finish.

3 HOT HOT PEPPER disappointed badly at his first run in Class 5. If he can recapture his previous form, he can gain a maiden victory.

4 SPARKLING TALENT is always capable off his current mark.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

4 MY BLESSING returns to Class 5 after some middling efforts up in Class 4. Tommy Berry should send My Blessing to the lead from gate 12 and if he gets it easy enough, he can stave off his rivals.

6 PEARL FURU ran well at his last start, continuing a good recent run of form. He can figure here.

5 LOADED has performed well at his last three starts and from a good draw, he should be right in the firing lane.

10 CELEBRATION has drawn awkwardly but can get into the finish with a touch of luck.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

8 YOU HAVE MY WORD was a shock winner first-up over the Sha Tin mile, having been beaten an average of 37 lengths at his first seven starts, before running home well enough last time over 2,000m. He has a better draw here as he returns to Happy Valley and the 2,200m should be right up his alley.

5 KING BOUNTIFUL is quirky and is not the easiest horse to follow. However, he should be suited back up to this trip, having placed at his last three course and distance runs - including a win.

3 JE PENSE ran well last time and is a contender with the right run, while 6 AUDACITY cannot be overlooked.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 CLEAR CHOICE only just missed out last time, performing well from the outside gate. Back into a more favourable draw, he should be hard to beat with a handy run.

3 ALL MY GAIN drops back to the inside gate here, having run on well back down into Class 4 last time out. He's right in contention.

9 MASTER VIKING has been on a downward spiral since reaching a career peak rating of 63 to start the season. If he can get into a forward spot under Jack Wong, then he could prove hard to run down at odds.

8 SPLIT OF A SECOND ran nicely last time out and can't be overlooked in this spot.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

11 COUR VALANT is an eight-year-old now and he's right on the cusp of dropping down into Class 5 for the first time. With a good draw, though, maybe he can get the win before he faces relegation.

3 PEACE COMBINATION was abysmal over the Sha Tin 1,000m last time out, but had performed well in winning prior to that. He deserves another chance.

8 LUNAR ZEPHYR has drawn awkwardly but can figure in his current form.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 COUNTRY MELODY has graced Class 3 only rarely in his Hong Kong career. He has been racing well enough up in grade and it won't take much for him to return to the winners' circle for the first time since December 2016.

6 FAST MOST FURIOUS rattled home to just miss out in a photo at his Happy Valley debut, which also served as his first run since November. Fresh appears best with him and it won't take much for him to gain the win here.

5 BEST STEP has performed poorly at his last two starts, either side of a five-month break. If he can break well from the inside gate, he's right in contention.

2 STARLIGHT has a poor draw but he can't be overlooked back to this course and distance in this grade.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 ENCORE BOY has been crying out for a good draw, not drawing better than nine in four runs at this track this season. He is now down to gate three and with the right run, he should be awfully hard to beat.

4 JUMBO HAPPINESS ran well at his first effort in five months last time out. He might need a mile soon but here, he deserves respect.

3 CHARITY GLORY is racing well and from the inside gate, he is sure to have plenty of admirers.

6 GENERAL IRON can improve at any time with even luck.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 HAR HAR HEART won impressively three times at this course and distance, all down in Class 4. He ran home nicely enough at his first run in Class 3 last time out over 1,800m. From the inside gate, he shouldn't end up as far back this time and if he can race that little bit closer, he should be hard to beat.

11 DON'T MISS is racing in great heart currently. He should enjoy another nice run and he'll be in the mix.

6 ROMAN IMPERO is consistent and should be somewhere around the mark again.

1 CALIFORNIA JOY returns to Class 3 and can finish in the placings.