Save something for River Garden in Race 9

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) FIRST CRUSADE made a pleasing debut second behind what appears a good type.

(4) EPIC SWORD has fair form over this trip. He has what looks a good draw back on turf.

(1) BLAZING HEART may appreciate the minimum trip and has been gelded.

However, the stable elect on riding arrangements could be (7) LATE AUTUMN. Follow the betting moves on the many debutants.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(13) SHINDEAGON has obvious claims after being just touched off last time.

(8) KATEECADOR has finished clear second in both starts and is another with strong credentials.

(14) SO VAIN is also yet to miss the places, but faces some strong rivals.

(2) CASABLANCA QUEEN can fill a minor place on form here.

(4) DAME COMMANDER, (3) CHICA MUSICA, (16) THE BUNGALOW and (11) RED ENCHANTMENT may be debutantes to follow.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(16) TOM COLLINS was making his debut when meeting a very promising individual and did enough to finish second.

(11) CONCEALED SECRET showed good pace in both runs over the minimum trip and could be looking for this.

(1) ON YOUR LIFE and (2) VENICE IN MAY should get into it.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(16) SONG OF MITU ran well on debut and should give a good account of herself here.

(2) ARRAN ISLES gets to try the straight sprint and it could be what she is looking for.

(13) DINNER DATE made good improvement and could prove a danger.

(3) FASHION QUEST and (1) ARCTIC SWIFT can earn.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(13) AMBERBELL is a well-bred Silvano filly that may not have shown much on the poly but could make good improvement here.

(2) COSIMA and (1) SAPPHIRE PETUNIA have form but may not have drawn well. (3) UPRISE can get into it.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(12) HORSE GUARDS was right there in his first run after rest and gelding and with a repeat should prove a big runner here.

(9) RODNEY was a neck behind him and only 0.5kg worse off so should be right there.

(2) BISHOP'S BOUNTY and (8) OUR DESTINY deserve respect.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(3) MAIN PLAYER met much stronger opposition and could show the strength of that race in no uncertain terms. The way he races he should go the distance.

(1) ONE MAN SHOW came from far back to place over this track and trip earlier and showed that potential again when running on after rest last time.

(7) SHERIFF HOOD is finally back on turf and could be up to it.

(4) BURNT CHERRY can improve.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

Rested (2) THE SLADE was not disgraced in feature races in the West Cape. That kind of form should give him a big say especially if having improved after gelding.

Anthony Delpech rides (6) NORTHERN CHORUS however and the filly who is a specialist here does race fresh after rest.

(1) RUN RHINO RUN has proven form in stronger races but carries top weight.

(5) TECHNO CAPTAIN has a say.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(13) RIVER GARDEN has run two good races in a row and was ousted by what looked a smart youngster last time out. He is in form and can score over the mile.

(1) ASYOUPLEASE was not far behind and will be at a peak in his third run after rest.

(16) WORLD MISSION is a youngster quickly tried over a trip and could be forward enough.

(6) SEATTLE SPELL and (14) ROY'S HOLLYHOCK have definite claims.