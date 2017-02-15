Scent Of The Tiger will be hunting them down

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) BLACK BISCUIT showed talent to win well after everything went wrong on debut. But she is part of a three-way coupling and the one who rode her, Warren Kennedy, is riding (7) ILLUSTRIOUS STAR.

(6) HOLLY'S VISION, the other stable mate, is well bred and ridden by leading rider Anthony Delpech.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(14) Q THE MUSIC made a fair debut over this track and trip and should be running on at the finish.

(5) ZAITUNAY BAY could offer stiff opposition as he brings fair enough Highveld form into the race.

(1) ELYSIAN FIELDS should have won after finishing runner-up in his second start. But he has not done best down the straight turf track.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

First-timer (10) BENCHMARK has a decent pedigree and runs for a formidable trainer/jockey/owner combination. Watch the pre-race proceedings.

(3) LINE OF SIGHT had a look in at the front end after racing from a wide draw at his last start. Another that can improve is (2) DOM SEGUIDOR who has been gelded.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) EQUESTRIS was improving nicely before coughing in her last race. She still ran a decent fourth ahead of a subsequent winner.

(2) DUSK BEAUTY is expected to improve. She has blinkers on but more importantly top rider Anton Marcus up.

(6) DUNDRUM can score an overdue win if ready after rest and must be included.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) ARIES won a nice race here last time. It was her first try at this venue and she enjoyed it so she could just be strong enough to win this low-division handicap.

(3) KARATAGE sprinted well and may be up for the 1,400 metre trip again. She did win her debut well over it.

(11) ALLDRESSEDUP showed form with her tongue tied and looks a threat. Open after these.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) RIO DE LA PLATA showed something like his best form last time. He is one from one this distance and he could show his class here.

(5) SABRE CHARGE is two from two over this trip which is rare and meets a stronger field. He could be up for it.

(2) SILVER ROSE runs like he should stay the trip well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) SCENT OF THE TIGER was in the hunt again last time and must build on that in this field. His stable is in form.

(2) GOOD TO GIVE is another youngster that is trying to get into the firing line and he will surely run a good race.

(5) RESTLESS ROGUE was also gelded and he may step up on his Highveld form.

(4) ROY'S AIR FORCE should be there too and must go into those exotic bets.