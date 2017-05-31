Schofield and Browne to ride in QE II Cup

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a one-day visiting jockey's licence to Australian-based jockeys Glyn Schofield and Damian Browne for the Queen Elizabeth II Cup meeting at Kranji on Sunday.

Schofield will ride Newlands for trainer Stephen Gray while Browne will ride Laughing Gravy for trainer Cliff Brown in the Group 1 race over 1,800m.

Born in England, but raised in South Africa where he honed his craft, Schofield, 50, has been riding in Sydney, Australia, in the last 10 years.

An internationally renowned jockey who has plied his trade with success in South Africa, Australia, Hong Kong, England, France, Singapore and Mauritius, Schofield boasts more than 2,000 winners to his name, with several scored at Group 1 level.

He is also best remembered as the winning jockey of 2011 Singapore Airlines International Cup Gitano Hernando.

Born in New Zealand, Browne, 44 made his name in Australia where he is based in Brisbane. Since he began his riding career in 1990 back in New Zealand, Browne has racked up more than 1,400 winners to his name, including many at Group 1 level such as the South Australian Derby, Tatt's Club Tiara, two Blue Diamond Stakes back-to-back and four Group 1 wins aboard champion sprinter Buffering.

It is with the same Buffering that Browne captured his biggest international acclaim when they took out the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai last year.

Browne did ride once in Singapore when he was booked on a similar hit-and-run assignment by Brown as well. He was booked on Flight Ofthe Saker in the 2014 Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby in which they, however, finished unplaced.