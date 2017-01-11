Sea Jade looks a gem in the last race

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 SUPER SWEET ORANGE has shown flashes of brilliance in his 18-start career in Hong Kong without winning. Carrying 22 pounds more here compared to last start when he finished second in Class 4, a slight concern, but the drop in grade should really suit.

4 GLORY STAR is yet to miss a place at Happy Valley in Class 5 and gets Joao Moreira aboard from a good gate. He'll be short enough, too.

12 GOLDEN PARTNERS has had a few problems throughout his career in Hong Kong but has run a couple of nice races, including a charging dead-heat fourth last time out.

9 LUCKY BALL was terrible on dirt last time and was beaten a long way out. But his run at Happy Valley before that was good. A repeat of that October effort will see him go close.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

1 BEAUTY CONNECTION has been diabolical at his last two starts, but was good before that. He does get the services of Moreira. He will be hard to beat.

6 MR RIGHT is another dropping in class, but he looks to be well suited with the drop to Class 4 and a return to Happy Valley. Neil Callan jumps aboard and vast improvement should be expected here.

3 EXCEL ONESELF ran well over 1,650m at his first run in Class 4 in two years. He should be more suited here with Zac Purton taking the reins.

5 SECRET AGENT is racing well this season and should be in the mix again.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 ROYALE ELEGANCE has been racing into form this season and looks right on the cusp of a victory. He should get the perfect run in this race and he can score another win.

5 POWERMAX has performed well in three starts to date. He has drawn awkwardly once again but is a major player here.

1 PAKISTAN BABY improved out of sight with the drop into Class 4 and should be a factor once more.

7 FORMULA GALORE should be forgiven for his poor effort at his last start in November and he will likely be in the mix again.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

4 GIANT TURTLE had faced a long drop through the ratings before breaking through. He was out of form the last time he was rated this high, but he has a different trainer now and will be hard to beat with Chad Schofield taking the mount.

2 LUCKY PROFIT backs up after running 10th at Sha Tin on Sunday and he shapes up as a surprise improver here.

3 WORKS OF ART appears a difficult horse of sorts and he doesn't have much of a turn of foot, but it helps with Joao Moreira jumping aboard for just the second time.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

9 HOME RUN has a short, sharp sprint and should be well suited to the tighter track. He is racing well enough but this looks the key to him winning again.

8 VICTORY MARVEL maps to get a nice run here and he looks to have another good run in him after racing consistently this season.

2 AMAZING AGILITY is another who should get a good run in transit here and the return to the Happy Valley 1650m should suit.

1 LAND GRANT returns to Class 3 and with Moreira on top, he will create loads of interest.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

9 MORDICUS steps out for just his second start. With Zac Purton jumping aboard, he looks a leading contender should he perform to what he has shown in the mornings.

11 PREMIERE broke through to win on LONGINES night, and the manner he won suggested there were further wins in store. Joao Moreira jumps back aboard.

5 SKY MAN ran well last time out and only needs to run up to that level to be a chance.

3 MOMENT OF POWER looks to have the ratings in hand but he looks unsuited with Kei Chiong aboard in a race that looks to have enough speed.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 DYNAMISM draws a nice gate here, he maps well and he should be hard to beat now after just failing by a neck behind some really good ones.

7 PEOPLE'S KNIGHT had been very disappointing before finally winning over the Sha Tin 1,400m in November. Trainer John Moore has his sights set on the HK Classic Mile and he can head there off a good performance here.

2 ENCOUNTER, who won the G2 German 2,000 Guineas (1,600m) as Knife Edge for Marco Botti, has trialled very stylishly but he has had a couple of issues and is one to watch.

9 SO CAFFE, has not raced since October but he looks to perform fresh and should not be discounted.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 SEA JADE returns after finishing second to Pakistan Star in the Griffin Trophy last time out. He's suited to 1,200m and is improving all the time. He could be hard to beat.

5 VERBINSKY has won twice over this course and distance and has placed twice this season. He must be included again from another nice gate.

6 HAPPY SURVEYS may be on his mark but he is honest enough and he will be flying home late.

1BERLINI is an interesting runner at his first run since May. He suffered a nasty injury in September, but has trialled well in preparation for this and has placed at his two runs over this course and distance.