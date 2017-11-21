Seasons Bloom and Mr Stunning enhance Mile and Sprint chances

Seasons Bloom established himself as a leading candidate for the Group 1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile over 1,600m Dec 10 with a signal triumph in the Group 2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Mile over 1,600m at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday.

Trainer Danny Shum's charge was a leading player in last season's Four-Year-Old Classic Series and took Sunday's step-up to open company with aplomb under jockey Joao Moreira.

The Captain Sonador gelding steamed past the two-time Group 1 winner Helene Paragon for a half-length success in Sunday's lead-up race.

"He's a very nice horse and I really think he's going to be right there with them on the big day," said Moreira, whose previous win in the race came atop Able Friend in 2014.

Champion trainer John Size's Mr Stunning stamped himself as the horse to beat in the Group 1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m with a comfortable victory in the traditional local lead-up, the Group 2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Sprint over 1,200m. He was ridden by jockey Nash Rawiller. - HKJC