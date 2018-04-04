Seattle Splendour should prove hard to catch

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) TOKOVAR is one that is likely to make vast improvement, so watch the betting on this Var filly.

(1) DOMREMY did not show much on debut and will need to improve to win.

(2) FAIRYINTHEMIST and (6) SEATTLE MERMAID have performed better and could fight out the finish. Stable jockey Greg Cheyne is on Seattle Mermaid.

(4) REBEL WILSON, a newcomer, must also be monitored on the betting.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) SEATTLE SPLENDOUR did a bit too much when tried with blinkers last time. If she is smarter this time, she is likely to prove hard to catch.

(1) JADEED is likely to make good improvement on what he showed in the Western Cape but is returning from a 207-day break.

(5) STORYFIELDS has been disappointing recently but is capable of running well in this field.

(6) POETRY could improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) VALENTINE'S GIRL has been runner-up in her last three starts. She deserves a win.

(1) KEEP IT GREEN is well drawn and is in good form, so should be right there at the finish again.

(3) TIN TAN was very disappointing last time out but is capable of doing better.

(10) ZALIKA ran on very nicely on debut but disappointed last.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) LIBRA can win.

(1) BOXLEY has not run a bad race yet and finds her best stride at the finish. She could be hard to oppose in this line-up, provided her jockey keeps her in touch with the field.

(2) MEGA SCENE is returning from a break but has shown ability, so is not out of it.

(4) GAME GIRL is well drawn and in good form, so will likely give Boxley something to catch late.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) VARSITY CUP is fast and, if allowed a soft lead, will prove hard to catch.

(1) ISPHAN has ability but does not always show it. He was only caught very late last time.

(3) ZIP LINE is better than what he showed last time out.

(4) FAVOUR's PRIDE could finish in the money.

(6) PACIFIC SPIRIT was unlucky in his latest start.

(7) ZEVENASTIC can win.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) BARBARELLA NIGHTS showed us what he is capable of when winning well last time out. If in the mood, he can follow up and win this race.

(1) KLAWERKATE is returning from a break but can improve on her disappointing post maiden run.

(2) FLYING ROCK has disappointed in his last two starts but is clearly not out of it.

(4) FEARLESS FRED, (6) ORACLE KINGDOM and (7) ANGELUS BELL have place chances.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(1) FOR LUCK SAKE finished strongly to win last time out and must be considered again.

(3) MINI LOUSHE returns from a short break and is not well drawn but can win if fit.

(4) TIGER WARRIOR may have just needed his last outing and could go close.

(5) ANTE OMNIA is unreliable but is capable of winning.

(6) ZAIDA is in good form and should be right there at the finish again.