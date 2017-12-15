Sebas enjoys his dash at dawn

Sebas (in green), fending off rivals to win the $80,000 Kranji Stakes C race over 1,100m on the Polytrack in Race 9 on Feb 14 last year.

Regular speedster Sebas showed off on the training track yesterday morning, flying over the dirt on Track 6 to run the 600m in 34.2sec.

If another horse had clocked that time, we would have been scribbling that name in our little black book of "Horses To Follow".

But Sebas? Early speed is his trademark. That's what he does. That's what he shows whenever he's at the races and so, you could say, we weren't all that surprised.

However, it doesn't mean we weren't impressed. Indeed, it will be wrong to simply dismiss that sprint at dawn as a given.

From Theo Kieser's yard, Sebas is in good racing condition and, being the regular moneyspinner that he is for his connections, it could pay to keep an eye on him at his next start in the new year.

With nine wins to his name and more than half a million dollars in the bank, the six-year-old Sebas still has plenty of racing left in him.

Another one who could build up on his 2017 successes is Heracles.

He looked to be holding his shape on the training track when clocking 37.9sec for the 600m.

This hat-trick hero, ended the season in a blaze of glory - collecting three winning cheques in the space of a month.

From trainer C T Kuah's stable, Heracles has been a revelation. Indeed, he shouldn't be so good. But while his mum and dad weren't superstars, Heracles does have that great tick of the heart.

Two of those last three wins were gutsy affairs whose verdicts had to be decided after the judges had called for prints of the finish. Both times, Heracles seemed to know just where the finish line was.

Right now he is training in great heart and should take off from where he left off.

Keep an eye also on Chocante. From trainer Shane Baertschiger's yard, he was raring to go when taken out by jockey Matt Kellady to clock 39.8sec for the 600m.

A winner of his last start, Chocante is just a three-year-old and still learning the ropes.

However, he seems to be a fast learner and showed that when he devoured the opposition in his last start to break his maiden status.

And, from what he displayed on the training track, he is still in fine fettle and could have a really good second season.