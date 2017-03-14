See suspended 4 days for two offences

Apprentice Troy See will have to cool his heels on the sidelines for the rest of the month after picking up a four-day suspension for careless riding.

The sentence dished out by the stewards were for two separate incidents over two months.

In the first instance, See copped a two-day suspension for his ride on CASTOR in Race 5 at the Kranji on Feb 3. In that race, See had allowed his mount to shift outwards near the 700m mark when he was insufficiently clear of Robin Hood. As a result, Robin Hood was carried wide and had to be checked.

See pleaded guilty to the charge and was suspended from yesterday until March 19.

In a separate inquiry, See pleaded guilty to another careless riding charge astride BAYMAX in Race 1 on March 10. See had, near the 800m mark, allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear, resulting in Bastion to crowd Satellite Star, who had to be checked.

The penalty for this charge will be from March 20 to March 26.