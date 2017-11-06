Senior jockeys on the carpet

At inquiries conducted by the Racing Stewards over the last two weeks, three senior jockeys and a top apprentice were handed suspensions for careless riding.

They were Benny Woodworth, Michael Rodd, Glen Boss and apprentice CC Wong.

Woodworth pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding while astride Sun Force in Race 4 on Sept 8.

He had, near the 700m mark, allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear, thereby crowding Alfonso (M Nunes), Galaxy Express (A Munro) and Holy Thomas.

Holy Thomas, ridden by Derreck David, had to be checked.

He was suspended for two race days and since he has rides on the Gold Cup weekend, he will begin his suspension on Nov 13. It will run until Nov 18.

The Stewards also convened an Inquiry on Friday where Rodd was charged with careless riding.

He had been in the saddle of Sabik in Race 2 on Sept 15 when, shortly after the start, he allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear, thereby crowding Majulah (B Vorster) onto Snaggle Puss (M Nunes), with Majulah having to be checked.

As he too had rides on the Gold Cup weekend, his two-day suspension will begin on Nov 13.

Boss was on the carpet for his ride on Lim's Ripple in Race 5 on Oct 22.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding and was slapped with a two-raceday suspension which begins on Nov 13.

As for apprentice Wong, he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding on Crazy Times in Race 10 on Oct 8.

He had caused interference to Skywalk, Dinghu Mountain and Gariza. He copped a two-day suspension which will begin on Nov 13, after the Gold Cup race meeting.

All riders were advised of their right of appeal.