Seoul pair arrive safely in Singapore

The two South Korean horses running in the Korea Racing Authority Trophy over 1,200m tomorrow week arrived safely in Singapore yesterday morning.

CHOEGANGJA and ZENTENARY, both Seoul-based gallopers, landed at Changi Airport around 3.30am on a flight that took off from Seoul seven hours earlier.

Singapore Turf Club's Head of Veterinary Department Dr Koos van den Berg was on hand to give the preliminary vet checks on the duo before they were transported to their new home at the Kranji International Stables.

"The plane was on time and there were no hiccups to report during the flight," said Dr van den Berg.

"Both horses travelled very well and landed safely. They were very relaxed on arrival at the club."

While two Korean grooms accompanied the two horses as their travelling lads, it is former Korean-based Australian trainer, and ex-Kranji trainer Brian Dean, who will be their travelling foreman throughout their stay.

Dean trained Choegangja until his recent decision to pull up stumps from Seoul.

The US-bred four-year-old by Silver Train has been handed over to local trainer Jun Seung Kyu while Zentenary, a US-bred six-year-old by First Defence is trained by Seo In Seok.

Choegangja joined Dean's stable as a one-time winner, but the Australian went on to saddle the four-year-old to land five wins in a row.

"He was a Class 4 horse when I got him and he's won five in a row for me," said Dean.

"He's a Class 1 horse in Korea but he would probably be up to a Class 2 horse here."