Seven riders suspended

Jockey Alan Munro’s suspension was deferred following his submissions that he had been engaged to ride at the Qatar Race Meeting on Jan 12.
Jan 11, 2017 06:00 am

JOCKEY A MUNRO

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (from Friday to this Sunday).

Offence: Careless riding on Brilliant One in Race 1 on Oct 23.

APPRENTICE H SYAFIQ

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).

Offence: Careless riding on Major Improvement in Race 3 on Jan 2.

APPRENTICE R AZHAR

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).

Offence: Careless riding on Billy Britain in Race 5 on Jan 6.

JOCKEY B VORSTER

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (from Friday to this Sunday)

Offence: Careless riding on Kratos in Race 4 on Nov 27.

APPRENTICE T SEE

Sentence: Three Singapore race days (Jan 9 to Jan 20).

Offence: Returning to scale 1kg in excess of the declared weight that he weighed out on Start Me Up in Race 6 on Jan 2.

JOCKEY G BOSS

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).

Offence: Careless riding on Run It Twice in Race 11 on Jan 2.

JOCKEY E ASLAM

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday) and three Singapore race days (Jan 16 to Jan 30).

Offences: Careless riding on Eclair Fiesta in Race 6 on Jan 6 and returning to scale 1kg over the declared weight that he weighed out for the race on Eclair Fiesta.