Seven riders suspended
JOCKEY A MUNRO
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (from Friday to this Sunday).
Offence: Careless riding on Brilliant One in Race 1 on Oct 23.
APPRENTICE H SYAFIQ
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).
Offence: Careless riding on Major Improvement in Race 3 on Jan 2.
APPRENTICE R AZHAR
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).
Offence: Careless riding on Billy Britain in Race 5 on Jan 6.
JOCKEY B VORSTER
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (from Friday to this Sunday)
Offence: Careless riding on Kratos in Race 4 on Nov 27.
APPRENTICE T SEE
Sentence: Three Singapore race days (Jan 9 to Jan 20).
Offence: Returning to scale 1kg in excess of the declared weight that he weighed out on Start Me Up in Race 6 on Jan 2.
JOCKEY G BOSS
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).
Offence: Careless riding on Run It Twice in Race 11 on Jan 2.
JOCKEY E ASLAM
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday) and three Singapore race days (Jan 16 to Jan 30).
Offences: Careless riding on Eclair Fiesta in Race 6 on Jan 6 and returning to scale 1kg over the declared weight that he weighed out for the race on Eclair Fiesta.