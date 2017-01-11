Seven riders suspended

Jockey Alan Munro’s suspension was deferred following his submissions that he had been engaged to ride at the Qatar Race Meeting on Jan 12.

JOCKEY A MUNRO

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (from Friday to this Sunday).

Offence: Careless riding on Brilliant One in Race 1 on Oct 23.

APPRENTICE H SYAFIQ

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).

Offence: Careless riding on Major Improvement in Race 3 on Jan 2.

APPRENTICE R AZHAR

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).

Offence: Careless riding on Billy Britain in Race 5 on Jan 6.

JOCKEY B VORSTER

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (from Friday to this Sunday)

Offence: Careless riding on Kratos in Race 4 on Nov 27.

APPRENTICE T SEE

Sentence: Three Singapore race days (Jan 9 to Jan 20).

Offence: Returning to scale 1kg in excess of the declared weight that he weighed out on Start Me Up in Race 6 on Jan 2.

JOCKEY G BOSS

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday).

Offence: Careless riding on Run It Twice in Race 11 on Jan 2.

JOCKEY E ASLAM

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to this Sunday) and three Singapore race days (Jan 16 to Jan 30).

Offences: Careless riding on Eclair Fiesta in Race 6 on Jan 6 and returning to scale 1kg over the declared weight that he weighed out for the race on Eclair Fiesta.