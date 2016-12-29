Shadow Of War sounds warning

Shadow Of War, a winner of two of three starts, was full of running in his gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.

SHADOW OF WAR was a beaten favourite last start when attempting a hat-trick from as many starts but chances are he will recoup the losses on Sunday, opening day of the Singapore 2017 racing season.

Prepared by newly crowned champion trainer Alwin Tan, the promising three-year-old worked with gusto at Kranji yesterday morning, reeling off 600m on the Polytrack in 37.3sec.

The Australian-bred gelding finished so full of runing that his rider let his mount travel until deep into the backstraight.

Shadow Of War won his first two starts with consummate ease and was backed to $9 on Dec 2. But he was a trifle unlucky in that two other speedsters, Mastermind and Super Warrior, went up to ding-dong with him.

Although Shadow Of War won the speed duel, the swift tempo benefited Red Dawn, who got up to win by two-and-a-half lengths. Red Dawn also had a 3kg pull in weight over Shadow Of War from a previous-start defeat.

On the way he sizzled yesterday, Shadow Of War looks hard to beat in Sunday's Race 3.

Several other horses also caught the eye yesterday morning, namely MAREA NEGRO (Race 1 Sunday), JUPITER GOLD (Race 10 Sunday), NOVA SPIRIT (Race 3 Monday) and debut winner ACE KING (Race 8 Monday).