Shall Be Free looks hard to topple

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Keep on eye on first-timers (5) ENDOFMARCH and (10) QUERARI'S SECRET.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM can score on his good debut.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) WESTON ran on late last time out and is the one to beat.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) TIGER WARRIOR and (6)MARK'S GLORY both have impressive form.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Ultra-consistent (5) SHALL BE FREE won with consummate ease last time out and looks hard to outshine.

RACE 6 (2,500M)

(1) BIG ED will be hard to go against in this event. He's ultra consistent and won well last time out.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) CABALLO BLANCO is consistent and should get the top spot.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) COSSACK GUARD seems to need luck more than anything else. He finished second in his last four starts. Could the fifth time be the charm?

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(2) PAGODA should relish the course and distance.

RACE 10 (1,160M)

(9) GRADUATION DAY could show true ability.

RACE 11 (1,160M)

(1) JOAN RANGER never runs a dull race.