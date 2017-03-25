Shall Be Free looks hard to topple
South Africa (Kenilworth/Turffontein) preview
RACE 1 (1,000M)
Keep on eye on first-timers (5) ENDOFMARCH and (10) QUERARI'S SECRET.
RACE 2 (1,400M)
(3) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM can score on his good debut.
RACE 3 (1,400M)
(1) WESTON ran on late last time out and is the one to beat.
RACE 4 (1,600M)
(5) TIGER WARRIOR and (6)MARK'S GLORY both have impressive form.
RACE 5 (1,600M)
Ultra-consistent (5) SHALL BE FREE won with consummate ease last time out and looks hard to outshine.
RACE 6 (2,500M)
(1) BIG ED will be hard to go against in this event. He's ultra consistent and won well last time out.
RACE 7 (1,200M)
(8) CABALLO BLANCO is consistent and should get the top spot.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
(1) COSSACK GUARD seems to need luck more than anything else. He finished second in his last four starts. Could the fifth time be the charm?
RACE 9 (2,000M)
(2) PAGODA should relish the course and distance.
RACE 10 (1,160M)
(9) GRADUATION DAY could show true ability.
RACE 11 (1,160M)
(1) JOAN RANGER never runs a dull race.