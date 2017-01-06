Shane-Kellady's Magic 6

The jockey Matthew Kellady-trainer Shane Baertschiger combination took all six trials at Kranji yesterday.

Winning many trials each morning used to be trainer Patrick Shaw and then his successor Ricardo Le Grange's forte.

But, in one masterful stroke yesterday morning, trainer Shane Baertschiger altered the script when he created a record of sorts by taking all six trials staged over 1,000m on the Polytrack. Incidentally, all his winners were ridden by jockey Matthew Kellady.

Fresh from his first four-bagger at a race meeting on Monday, Baertschiger made a clean sweep of yesterday's trials with newcomer MONTAIGNE, BIG MAN, GUILTY PLEASURES, LADRONE, newcomer ROYAL GUARD and SMIDDY BYRNE, who nearly missed it.

All were impressive and bear watching, especially when the Baertschiger stable is on fire.

"They're all going good, Royal Guard is probably the most impressive. Big Man's also good," said Baertschiger, who is leading the Kranji pack with five winners after the first two days of the new racing season.

"Just hope the winners keep rolling in. Hopefully, we can get 50. We'll be happy enough."

Royal Guard, a one-time winner over 1,050m at Morphettville from nine starts in Australia, led all the way.

Kellady, too, was full of praise for the four-year-old.

"He was still under a tight hold. If I'd let him go, I don't know how he would go," he said.

Kellady led on Smiddy Byrne but Eden Garden rushed up under vigorous riding to be abreast at the 200m mark. But Smiddy Byrne held on without being taxed to win by a short head.

"No, I didn't think the other horse could beat me. I still got something in hand. I was surprised he jumped in front. Normally, he gets back," said the 37-year-old Malaysian.