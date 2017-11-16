Shane's Be Bee gets buzzing again

Be Bee romping home to take the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe with jockey John Powell astride on July 7. TNP FILE PHOTO

It was supposed to be a seven-horse trial but eventually only two took part because the waterlogged Polytrack due to overnight rain was a concern.

Yes, trainer Shane Baertschiger would have obviously preferred a bigger field in Tuesday's barrier trial, but was happy enough with the trials from his pair, Be Bee and Ladrone.

After jumping a shade better than Ladrone, Be Bee was always in control of the trial and was never really shaken up by jockey John Powell throughout the 1,000m journey.

He looked well within himself.

Ladrone, ridden by Matthew Kellady, stayed within respectable distance and finished that way.

Be Bee, who won the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe for two-year-olds, has not raced since his fourth place to Mr Hanks in the Group 3 Juvenile Championship over 1,400m on July 30.

Baertschiger has picked a Class 4 race over 1,200m on Polytrack on Dec 1 as the comeback race for the Auric Stable-owned gelding.

"Be Bee had a nice break. It's a pity there were only two runners in his barrier trial, but it'll do," said the lanky Australian.

"He will trial again next Thursday week and, hopefully, there will be more than two runners."

Baertschiger said Be Bee was an uncomplicated and professional individual who seems to have come back better and stronger after his four-month layoff.

"He's strengthened up since his comeback. He's a sound horse with no issues and is a real pleasure to train," he said.

"He will run in a Class 4 race over 1,200m on Dec 1. We'll then look for another race for him after the December break.

"We're obviously aiming him at the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge next year. We'll take it one race at a time.

"Being a Showcasing, you would think he can get the mile, but his dam's side is more sprint. We'll see."

Be Bee is out of Fusaichi Pegasus mare My Other Woman whose dam was Golden Slipper winner Burst. His full sister Platinum Express is already a stakes performer in New Zealand with five wins recorded between 1,100m and 1,200m.

The Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge kicks off with the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on March 30 before moving to the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m on April 22 and the grand final, the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m, on May 18.

Tuesday's barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Vesontio (M Nunes)

2 Callixtus (CS Chin)

3 Satellite Winner

Margins and time: 6¼, 16¾ (1min 03.99sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Impresario (M Zaki)

2 Majestic (Y Salim)

3 Blue Hawaii (B Vorster)

4 Ma You Cai

Margins and time: Nk, ½, 12¾ (1:07.38)

TRIAL 3

1 Kings Ryker (Vorster)

2 Special King

3 Sun Dragon (Salim)

Margins and time: Hd, 13 (1:03.17)

TRIAL 4

1 Be Bee (J Powell)

2 Ladrone (M Kellady)

Margin and time: 2½ (1:02.21)

TRIAL 5

1 Xiong Fong

2 Farees (Powell)

Margin and time: ½ (1:08.19)

TRIAL 6

1 Cerdan

2 Panache (Powell)

3 Eastern Victory (I Saifudin)

4 Kiss Your Song (Kellady)

Margins and time: Hd, 2¾, ¾ (1:02.57)