Sharp sprint looks ideal for Pieces Of Gold in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) PIECES OF GOLD finished runner-up in both starts to date. This looks ideal.

(6)ROCKY PATH was behind him and could place.

(9) THE PINK PANTHER was heavily backed and will come on best of all.

(2) BOLD EAGLE can surprise.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) DANCING QUEEN wasn't disgraced on debut. Expect improvement.

(1) BRAVE ZNDAYA shouldn't be far away.

(5) FAVOURITE MODEL can collect a small cheque.

(8) MELARADO will be in the top four.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(14) IMPERIAL QUEST has shown inexperience in both starts but is ready to win.

(1) TILL DAWN comes off a rest and could win over shorter.

(3) PANTSULA has been running well and could turn it around.

(10) CAPTAIN'S ALPHA wasn't disgraced on debut and if ready after a rest could feature.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) GET YOUR GROVE ON is sporting blinkers for the first time and will run well.

(2) NAUTIC SPIRIT just needed the outing last time and could get away.

(1) ENSEMBLE is better than her last two and if problem-free could easily win here.

(10) COSMIC MIST wasn't far back on debut and could earn.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) MUSTAAQEEM has never been out of a canter to win both his starts. He comes off a lengthy break and if 90 per cent ready should account for this field.

(1) AFRICA RISING comes off a good rest and looks freshened enough for a good show.

(4) PERA PALACE wasn't disgraced in his first run as a gelding and could turn it around.

(5) DOWN TO ZERO has been looking good in training and can go into those novelty bets.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(9) LADY NEGRA showed determination when sporting blinkers and should relish the 200m less to travel.

(3) OPEN ROAD comes into the picture on her penultimate performance.

(5) ONE DIMENSION drops to 1,200m again but should go well with blinkers on.

(2) LAST CHIRP is coupled with reserve (15) ALL OVER THE WORLD and a few others. All have to be respected.

(10) MOSS GAS and (4) NIGHTMARE are more for the short list.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) VICOMTE never got into the race from a sluggish start last time and despite 61kg could win.

(3) LAUREN OF ROCHELLE is running well and should be thereabouts again.

(4) TRIPOD just won his maiden last time but looks to have a lot to offer.

(12) LAST BATTLE could grab them late if covered early.

(6) CASCIANO comes off a rest and could get into the picture.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) PREMIER SHOW found traffic problems last time and could resume winning ways.

(2) LAKE KINNERET races as a gelding for the first time and any improvement could see him win.

(4) CEDRUS LIBANI is holding form and could get into the action.

(6) LITTLE MAGICIAN did well in his post-maiden and must be considered.

(3) LIKE ASTAIR is better than his last run and could be tossed into those novelty bets.