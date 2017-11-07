Sheet Weaver should win with light weight

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(14) SEVEN LIVES eased in the betting on debut but ran on smartly. He will know more about it.

(8) SEVENTH SON showed huge improvement in last run.

(1) SEVEN SOVEREIGNS has a chance if doesn't give away too much start.

(7) FLEXIBLE FUGITIVE tries the minimum trip now.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(2) WIND CHILL needed her last outing and if anywhere near her best could beat this field.

In-form (1) ELEVATED won't go down without a fight.

(3) BOLD VIKING could be looking for this distance.

(4) SAMAR is hopelessly out in the weights but could take home a minor cheque.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(9) JAZAALAH was backed on debut but found the pace too hot early. She will come on and rates the one to beat. She finished over two lengths ahead of (16) WESTERN SHAMROCK and should confirm.

(2) JAUNITA has been running close up and could take home another cheque.

(3) AQUATIQUE could just need the run.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(8) MUTAWAARY could be coming right now and could win a race of this nature.

(12) CORRIDO was backed on debut but never got into it. Watch for a better showing.

(13) GAMBADO comes off a rest but shouldn't be far off here.

(1) DANCING REBEL is struggling to crack a win but with (9) HARINGTON PORT could make the frame.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) ZEAL AND ZEST is holding form and should give another honest performance.

(4) LEE'S PICK has a chance on collateral form but appears moody.

(7) CRAZY VISION is 3.5kg worse off with (1) SEVENTH OF JUNE but appeared to have a lot in hand.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) BONO could be advantaged by an outside draw and come out tops in a very competitive race.

(6) MARMOOK races as a gelding now after a rest and if produces true ability could easily win.

(8) CALS CRUSH needed her last run and will come on heaps.

(4) UNCHAINED MELODY has been in and out but it is the "in" turn on sequence.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(16) SHEET WEAVER should see out the trip and with a light weight could get home.

(6) HYAKU needed his last run and his only try over this distance was excellent.

(13) BONDIBLU will have her chances increased if there is a fast pace up front.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

Stable companions (6) FLOWING GOWN and (7) MONARCH AIR renew rivalry. They will be catching late and luck in running will play an important part.

(3) IRIDIUM SILVER and (4) SILVER DUCHESS will be thereabouts going for home and could keep going.

(2) MARTHA'S VINEYARD will be given every chance and Anthony could time it right.