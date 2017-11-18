Shoqeet goes from last to first

Shoqeet (No. 8) zooms home under jockey Derreck David's vigorous riding to take Race 3 at Kranji last night.

A postage stamp weight and a 10-out-of-10 ride by South African jockey Derreck David saw Shoqeet come from last to win in Race 3 at Kranji last night.

Things did not look rosy initially for Shoqeet.

The $29 chance was kept wide after jumping from the widest barrier of eight runners in the Open Benchmark 67 over the Polytrack 1,800m.

But David managed to secure the rails run for the shortest route home as the race progressed.

O'Reilly Dancer led from the backstraight from Mr Scorsese and the $15 favourite Black Swan.

Shoqeet, who carried the lightest load of 50.5kg, was last, some eight lengths adrift, probably providing some anxious moments for his backers.

Black Swan and Mr Scorsese collared the tiring leader shortly after straightening.

Shoqeet still looked to have a big task ahead with many lengths in arrears.

The $17 second favourite Gold Faith loomed up menacingly on the outside.

Mr Scorsese kicked ahead at the 200m mark but Shoqeet suddenly found his feet under David's urgings and flew home to surprisingly snatch an easy victory from the final 120m.

The trip was the furthest the four-year-old has attempted in six starts but trainer Saimee Jumaat wasn't surprised with the victory.

Although Shoqeet's first win was over the Poly 1,200m, he knew the horse is going to be a nice stayer with his actions and stamina.

"That's why I stepped him up in this first preparation. I put him to the longer distance as I believed he could go further," said the former multiple-champion jockey.

"I think the weight and the rider actually helped him. It was a 10-out-of-10 ride from David, and I just hope the horse keeps on progressing."

For David, Shoqeet could well be one of his last winners at Kranji as, after tomorrow's meeting, he will serve a suspension of four Singapore race days for two careless riding offences. This rules him out for the year.

He said he enjoyed his time in Singapore and is looking to ride in the Gold Coast in Australia next year for trainer Les Kelly who needs a lightweight rider.

"Thanks to all the owners, trainers and the Singapore Turf Club. It has been a great journey. I've learnt a lot," said David, whose licence was not renewed.

"I'm going to take it on from here and, hopefully, one day I'll be back to please the crowd. It's going to be very sad to leave this place. We really love Singapore.

"We love the turf club but it's time to move on and hope for bigger things."