Shoqeet to make it a race-to-race double

In recent times, the Al-Arabiya Stable has been making its mark on Kranji racing and with that, jockey Oscar Chavez's stock has been rising.

That combination could win another race at the Hari Raya Haji public holiday meeting tomorrow afternoon and the horse to do it for them looks to be SHOQEET.

IMPROVED

Down to contest Race 6, this last-start winner looks to have improved even more since that victory a fortnight ago when he toyed with his opponents to win as he liked over the 1,200m on the alternate surface.

Among those he beat that day was The Golden Goat who, only last week, won an Open Maiden with some flash.

But back to Shoqeet, here we have another son of Showcasing strutting his stuff in Singapore. His win on Aug 13 was only his second start and he can only get better.

And, as if to remind those who doubt his ability, Shoqeet was one of the star performers on the training track on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by Chavez, who will be on the reins tomorrow, the handsome chestnut was striding out brilliantly when clocking 37.9sec for the 600m.

THRIVING

Indeed, he seems to be thriving under the astute care of first-season trainer Saimee Jumaat.

The former jockey will have a soft spot for the four-year-old as it was Shoqeet who handed him his first winner as a full-fledged trainer.

So, look for that extra bit of polish on the youngster because, if anything, Saimee would have, in the last fortnight, worked on Shoqeet to make sure he goes to the start looking as hard as a brick.

That done, the rest will be up to Chavez to steer him home.