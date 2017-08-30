Shoqeet shows further improvement

Shoqeet winning his last start on Aug 13. TNP FILE PHOTO

SHOQEET, former multiple-champion jockey Saimee Jumaat's first winner as a trainer, has shown good progress, judging from his brilliant track display at Kranji yesterday morning.

Paced by stablemate HEE'S FORTE, the four-year-old chestnut New Zealand-bred was full of gusto when galloping over 600m in 37.9sec.

He was ridden by his winning rider, Oscar Chavez.

Shoqeet has certainly thrived since scoring second-up on Aug 13. In that Open Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,200m, the handsome gelding gradually moved up from the rear.

The manner he finished off his race to beat The Golden Goat by over two lengths was impressive, indeed.

His winning time of 1min 11.88sec was also good.

The Golden Goat has franked the form by winning last Sunday and this augurs well for Shoqeet, who has been re-classified in Class 4 after the emphatic victory.

He will be going over the same course and distance at Friday's public holiday meeting.

Hee's Forte, a winner three starts back, is engaged in the Class 5 (1) event over 1,400m and should have a sporting chance as well.

While Shoqeet's gallop yesterday morning suggested plenty, there is no denying that he will be meeting a few smart challengers.

Two of them, the James Peters-trained debut winner MADE IN CHINA and the Shane Baertschiger-trained SHAQRAA, also worked diligently yesterday.

Made In China dashed over 600m in 36.6sec, while Shaqraa impressed in 37.7sec with jockey Matthew Kellady astride. Both finished full of running.

Made In China flopped by running last second-up but, on yesterday's gallop, there seemed to be nothing amiss with the four-year-old Australian-bred.

Take it as he was a victim of the second-run syndrome. He could spring back with a vengeance.

Shaqraa has been very consistent of late with a win, two seconds and a third from his last four starts.

Last time out on Aug 4, the five-year-old New Zealand-bred appeared to have made his run too late, beating all but Hoshiko over the Poly 1,000m.

The extra 200m on Friday will stand him in good stead.

But, being the first of four emergency acceptors, he can secure a berth only if there is a scratching in the race.

