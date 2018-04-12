Shortstop to get fourth win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

If debutante (15) CASUAL WEAR has any ability he could win.

(3) FINDING TROY sports blinkers over a shorter distance and could come on heaps.

(2) RAGNAROK needed his last outing and could earn.

(12) PACHACUTI and (1) BLENDERHEAD could place.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) KING OF THE DELTA and (10) BOCKSCAR race as geldings for the first time after breaks.

The latter is coupled with (16) LORD SILVERIO who was backed on debut but pulled up lame.

(2) CERTIFIABLE is doing well but runs before this - watch the form.

(3) SHARP GITANO could make the frame.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) FRAGRANT MISS has proved costly to follow but needed her last outing and could get it right on the eighth time of asking.

(12) SILVEZ eased in the betting but wasn't disgraced on debut.

(1) ENSEMBLE hasn't been far back to date and should get into the money again.

Watch (13) TOUCH OF RED as well as newcomers, (10) ALL I GOT and (11) BLIND SIDE.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) SHORTSTOP is bang in form and has a chance to make it four straight wins.

(4) WHITE WINTER was not striding out last time and should be there if sound.

(1) WILD CURVE needed his last run and will improve.

(3) STAR OF JOBURG is speedy and, if any improvement is made as a gelding, could win.

(5) BAAHIR is running constantly close up and should again be thereabouts.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(3) WAITY KATIE is on a roll and could make it four on a trot. She is 1.5kg worse off with (11) ROSE WATER for 0.75 lengths which could see her run come to an end.

(6) MONARCH AIR shouldn't be far off.

(4) SHA-BOOM SHA-BOOM tries a little extra and with (2) SEPTEMBER BLOOM should make up the short list.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(3) TENDRE is having his third run after a rest and should make a bold bid.

(7) TERN UNSTONED has been runner-up in his last three starts and could get his just reward.

(2) ILITSHE is underrated and can never be ignored for money.

(1) THE ROCKETMAN has ability and is out to prove stamina.