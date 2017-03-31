Should be two on the trot for The Capital

One start, one win. Three trials, two wins. That's THE CAPITAL for you and, after Race 6 this evening, it could very well read two starts, two wins.

One of many talented youngsters in trainer Ricardo Le Grange's yard, The Capital looked to be toying with his rivals when winning on his debut over the 1,200m on March 3.

PULVERISING RUN

In that race, he jumped well, took a sit behind the speed battle up front, went wide into the straight then came with a pulverising run to win as he liked.

On the strength of his hit-outs on the training track, he does seem to be holding his form well.

Indeed, it was only on Wednesday that he worked liked a winner when clocking a, no doubt, leisurely 42.30sec for the 600m. Earlier on Monday, he had gone fast, stopping the clocks at 35.50sec.

Prior to winning that race on March 3, The Capital also created a good impression at the trials, winning two in emphatic fashion.

He took the first by a healthy three-and-a-half lengths and the following week in February won again - that time with two-and-a-quarter lengths to spare.

He's drawn well in Gate 3 tonight, is weighted favourably with 55.5kg and retains Barend Vorster in the saddle. A win wouldn't surprise.