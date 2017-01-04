Signs point to an Absolute Miracle

Absolute Miracle (No. 10) beaten by Elite Excalibur at his last start on Nov 20.

It's fun times again as we return for the season's first night meeting on Friday. And to get you going on just the right note, we reckon there's a good one in ABSOLUTE MIRACLE.

Down to contest the Class 4 Division 2 sprint on the Short Course, the four-year-old would have given jockey Danny Beasley a nice feel at Kranji yesterday morning when he ran the 600m in 37.8sec.

With six starts under his girth since making his racing debut in September, he has been knocking on the door and while victory has eluded him, he has been off the board just once.

Racegoers would have been pretty excited with his run on Nov 11 when he came from dead last in a 1,400m event to finish a smack-up third behind Storm Trooper.

The race was over the 1,400m on the Long Course and Absolute Miracle was travelling better than all the rest over those concluding stages.

That was two starts back. Needless to say, they jumped off trees to back him in his next start and they sent him off as the top fancy.

Sad to say, he found one to beat in Elite Excalibur who won by almost two lengths. Like in that start a week before, Absolute Miracle was running on at the finish.

LOYAL

Just for the record, Beasley has been loyal to the Alwin Tan-trained youngster and has been in the saddle in all his six races and three trials - one of which they won in a smart time of 60.64 sec. That was in August last year.

If any horse deserves a win, it is Absolute Miracle and we suggest you keep an eye on him when you're plotting your betting strategy on Friday.

Also impressive on the training track were the Ricardo Le Grange pair of TERMS OF REFERENCE and SONG TO THE MOON.

They cantered one round before turning on the style to run the final 600m in a neat time of 35.6 sec.

Barend Vorster was astride Terms Of Reference while Nooresh Juglall had his feet planted firmly in the irons of Song To The Moon.

A winner two starts back when beating Silent Arrow in a blanket finish, Song To The Moon is a horse on the upgrade and could be followed with some level of confidence.

Both will see action on Sunday.

Of the others who lit up the morning, AUTUMN RUSH deserves a mention. With a second and a third from two starts, he was all go when covering the 600m in 37.1 sec. Glen Boss had the seat on the Steven Burridge-trained youngster who has been entered for Sunday's Open Maiden sprint over the flying 1,100m.