Signs point to an Absolute Miracle
Kranji trackwork
It's fun times again as we return for the season's first night meeting on Friday. And to get you going on just the right note, we reckon there's a good one in ABSOLUTE MIRACLE.
Down to contest the Class 4 Division 2 sprint on the Short Course, the four-year-old would have given jockey Danny Beasley a nice feel at Kranji yesterday morning when he ran the 600m in 37.8sec.
With six starts under his girth since making his racing debut in September, he has been knocking on the door and while victory has eluded him, he has been off the board just once.
Racegoers would have been pretty excited with his run on Nov 11 when he came from dead last in a 1,400m event to finish a smack-up third behind Storm Trooper.
The race was over the 1,400m on the Long Course and Absolute Miracle was travelling better than all the rest over those concluding stages.
That was two starts back. Needless to say, they jumped off trees to back him in his next start and they sent him off as the top fancy.
Sad to say, he found one to beat in Elite Excalibur who won by almost two lengths. Like in that start a week before, Absolute Miracle was running on at the finish.
LOYAL
Just for the record, Beasley has been loyal to the Alwin Tan-trained youngster and has been in the saddle in all his six races and three trials - one of which they won in a smart time of 60.64 sec. That was in August last year.
If any horse deserves a win, it is Absolute Miracle and we suggest you keep an eye on him when you're plotting your betting strategy on Friday.
Also impressive on the training track were the Ricardo Le Grange pair of TERMS OF REFERENCE and SONG TO THE MOON.
They cantered one round before turning on the style to run the final 600m in a neat time of 35.6 sec.
Barend Vorster was astride Terms Of Reference while Nooresh Juglall had his feet planted firmly in the irons of Song To The Moon.
A winner two starts back when beating Silent Arrow in a blanket finish, Song To The Moon is a horse on the upgrade and could be followed with some level of confidence.
Both will see action on Sunday.
Of the others who lit up the morning, AUTUMN RUSH deserves a mention. With a second and a third from two starts, he was all go when covering the 600m in 37.1 sec. Glen Boss had the seat on the Steven Burridge-trained youngster who has been entered for Sunday's Open Maiden sprint over the flying 1,100m.
Gallops by horses engaged on Friday and Sunday
GALLOPS BY FRIDAY'S RUNNERS
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600M: Justice First * 37.4. Ride Of Valkyries (MM Firdaus) pace work. Casing Royal (A Munro) barrier/38.2. Valbuena (G Boss) barrier/38.2.
MONDAY: Kirks Ryker * (B Vorster) canter/36.3. Ride Of Valkyries (N Juglall) canter/36.3. Taramea (I Amirul) 39.4. Super Joe 38.6. Silent Arrow (Z Syed) 42.9.
CLASS 4 - 1,700M (POLYTRACK): Smart Vintage * 37.7. Certainly * (M Rodd) 37.4. Starperfect * (H Syafiq) 37.3. Singsurat 37.7. Mongolian Chief (S Anandan) canter/40.9. Dragon G (D Beasley) pace work. Cordoba * canter/37.4. Spirit Seven (O Chavez) 39. Big Banker (O Placais) barrier/37.5.
MONDAY: Eclair Fiesta 42.4.
CLASS 4 DIV 1 - 1,400M: Phidias canter/pace work. Heavenly Hand * 37.1. White Coffee (Chavez) 37.3. Bimala * (CC Wong) canter/39.5. Imperial Fighter 41.5.
MONDAY: Whose Else's * 39.2. Mighty Glory * (Vorster) 35.8. Perkins 40.2.
CLASS 4 DIV 2 - 1,400M: Absolute Miracle * (Beasley) 37.8. Bit Of A Schiller pace work/41. Sun Thunder (Wong) canter/35.9. Colonel Lincoln (M Kellady) 37.3. Impediment 41.1. Muscular Sprinter * (Placais) 36.6. Succession 40.1 Sky Eleven 37.9. Hiko Yunikon * 36.6. Miss Blanchett (Syafiq) barrier/37.7.
MONDAY: Really Capable * 39.5.
CLASS 4 DIV 1 - 1,100M (POLYTRACK): Faithfully * (Placais) 37.8. Sing Roulette 43. Amazealot * 36.1. Enthuse 38.9.
MONDAY: Supersonicsurprise * 36.3. Louey Veloce * 40.5. Orchard Road pace work/37.3.
CLASS 4 DIV 2 - 1,100M (POLYTRACK): Southern Chief 39.7. Blue Diamond * (Placais) 35.4. Court Case canter 43.8. Silver Spoon 41.8. Cote De Nuits (I Saifudin) canter/41.5. Lucky Boy (CS Chin) canter/37.6. Supermart 39.5.
MONDAY: Super Brilliant * 40.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,900M (POLYTRACK): Carnelian (M Zaki) * 37.7. Fujin Bright (Anandan) pace work. Quetzal * 36.3. Dragon (Placais) canter/41.1. Nova Power * canter/38.4. Grand Paris (Saifudin) canter/37.9. Urban Legend canter/37.6. Speed Craft (E Aslam) barrier/37.
MONDAY: Chairman Wind * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M: Amazing Man 39.3. Genius (WS Chan) 37.8. Lady Liberty * canter/41.1. My Reach (I Azhar) canter/37. Lucky Command 41.3. Time After Time 38.8. Golden Bobo pace work. Roma (Anandan) pace work. Jack Of Hearts canter/37. Loyalty's Angel 43.9. Present (Chan) canter/38.4
MONDAY: Fast Jet (Syed) 44.2.
INITATION - 1,200M (POLYTRACK): Jack's Secret (R Zawari) canter/43.9. Sacred Army * (Beasley) 37.9. Typhon 37.7. Darci's Boy 38.8. Happy Baby (Placais) 43.4. Secret Squirrel 41.4. Super Red 42.8. Aotearoa (Vorster) canter/39.2. Super Genius (Syafiq) 44.6. Chalaza (Beasley) barrier/38.1.
MONDAY: Ground Control * 37.1. Red Riding Wood 43.9.
GALLOPS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,000M (POLYTRACK): Mr Luck * canter/35.9. Conflight * (Chavez) 36.2. Maidanz Beauty * 41.8. Uncle Lucky * 39.
OPEN BENCHMARK 67 - 1,200M: Al Green * 41.8. Lim's Sprint * (Beasley) 38.9. Ninetyseven Gold (A'Isisuhairi) 43.8. Hades 37.4. Optimus (Boss) 40.2. Catch Me Great * (Saifudin) barrier/36.5.
CLASS 4 - 2,000M: Song To The Moon * (Juglall) canter/35.6. City Of Kirkwall 41.2. Feliche * (Vorster) 37.4. Alfonso * (Saifudin) barrier/37.
MONDAY: Good Deal (E Aslam) 42.4.
CLASS 4 DIV 1 - 1,200M (POLYTRACK): Preferred * 36.4. Big City (Saifudin) 38.4. Delfyne 37.3.
CLASS 4 DIV 2 - 1,200M (POLYTRACK): Terms Of Reference * (Vorster) canter/35.6. Golden Diamond * 38.5. Deimos * (G Mosse) barrier/36.2.
CLASS 4 DIV 3 - 1,200M (POLYTRACK): Heracles * 38.5. Rich Fortune 38.4. High Council * (Aslam) 39.7. The Dodger * 39.7. Hot Gold (Vorster) barrier/36.4.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M: Percius 41.2. Tiger Bay * 39.4. Amistaad * (Placais) 36.7. Western Towkay (Chavez) 36.5. Zahir (Z Zuriman) canter/37.6. Shabbat (Wong) canter/37.9.
CLASS 5 DIV 1 - 1,000M (POLYTRACK: MONDAY: Double Cash pace work.
CLASS 5 DIV 2 - 1,000M (POLYTRACK): Super Big 40.9. Tenma (Placais) barrier/37.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M (POLYTRACK): Autumn Rush * (Boss) 37.1. Double Win (D David) 37.5. Walking Thunder * (Beasley) 39.3. Grey Falcon * 36.3. Forever Young * 36.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M: Race For Fame 35.9. Redoubt * 36.3.