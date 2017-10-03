Signs say it's all clear for Walker and Duric

The leading trainer and jockey combined for an early double on Sunday, cementing further the increasingly distinct impression they are home and hosed in their respective premierships.

Sacred Galaxy and Show Far So Good saluted for the trainer Mark Walker-jockey Vlad Duric pairing in Races 1 and 3, widening further their already massive leads.

With his Moment Of Justice also winning Race 6 under apprentice R Zawari, Walker has taken his season's tally to to 77 winners, 24 clear of Shane Baertschiger.

Duric also had a treble, steering the David Kok-trained Pioneer Step to victory in Race 4 and he now has an 18-winner lead over reigning champion jockey Manoel Nunes. The current score: 72-54.

With just over two months left in the season, both leads look unassailable.

Duric is chasing his first title, while Walker, the 2015 Singapore champion, would be at his second crowning.

Both men would rather focus on the task at hand, though - ride or train the next winner instead of falling into any title talks.

"Every win counts, they all add up," said Walker.

"Show Far So Good is one good example. He is racing well and he continues to do so. He had a soft lead and, at the top of the straight, Vlad still had plenty of horse under him. I knew it would be hard for the rest to pull him back."