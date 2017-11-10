Silkino in line for hat-trick

Silkino (No. 8) beating the $12 favourite Dutrow last time out over the course and distance on Oct 8.

Be patient if you're looking for some breakfast money.

It's worth the wait to hang on until the Lucky Last at Kranji tonight for back-to-back winner Silkino.

The David Hill-trained four-year-old Australian-bred stands out like soot on snow in the Class 4 Div 1 dash over 1,100m on the Polytrack but you won't get rich backing the horse.

His odds will be very short but, on paper, he looks an extra good thing. But do take note that there's no such thing as a certainty in horse-racing.

Silkino comes into the race with two consecutive victories in his last two starts, shining like a spotlight over the rest of his 11 rivals on form.

Both his successes were over the course and distance in Class 4. The only difference is he will carry 58kg this time, compared to 51.5kg and 53.5kg in his last two outings.

His last-start victory was very impressive, indeed.

The $12 favourite Dutrow looked better on time test over Silkino when comparing their last victories over the Poly 1,100m, but Silkino went on to prove that anything can happen in racing.

With three-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes astride, Silkino produced a quick turn of foot in the straight after racing handily early. He went on to score with a leg in the air and begging for more.