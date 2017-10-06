Silver Laurel still in top shape and can take Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) BACKSLASH ran a cracker of a race in early April but did not repeat the run last time out. Returning from a break, she must be considered.

(5) MARINELLA seems capable of better than her last two runs.

(8) VANILLA ROSE disappointed last start but can win.

(1) WAR OF ROSES disappointed last start when trying the Poly and has a wide draw.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BARBARELLA NIGHTS makes her local debut and can win if showing her best form.

(2) HARVEY SPECTOR should run a decent race.

(4) CAPTAIN ALEX has shown improved recent form but this may be a tougher task.

(6) DEAGO DELUXE showed promise on his local debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) MR MCGUIRE makes his local debut and it will not be a surprise were he to win.

(2) HIGHLAND CAPTAIN has some good recent form and jumps from pole position.

(4) CEZAR RITZ disappointed last time out but there were excuses, so is worth supporting.

(8) CRISTIAN has run well in both starts and has a winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SILVER LAUREL continues to hold her form and does have a winning chance.

(2) GIOVANNA was full of running when winning last time out.

(6) SPACE TATOO is running well for her new yard, so must be respected.

(7) DIAMOND DYNASTY is in good form and could place.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

The Tara Laing yard has a strong hand with her two runners, (1) MINDS EYE and (2) HOT TODDY. Minds Eyes has Murray aboard, so could be the stable choice. Hot Toddy ran well on her local debut.

(4) ROY'S BUTTERFLY is in good form and should make a bold bid.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) JUAN TWO THREE is undoubtedly the class horse in this race, but the question is does he have the pace over this course and distance to catch some speedy runners?

(2) VILLA DEL LARGO has not been at his very best recently but could place.

(4) VARONELLA and (6) VARSITY CUP are proven over this distance and can be considered.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) WIDOW'S LAMP comes into this race with a very high rating for a one-time winner and, if running up to that mark, she should win.

(6) BANK ON IT has not done much wrong so far and looks a possible threat.

(1) PERFECT TALE was an easy winner last time out.

(2) NO GREEN STARS was full of running when winning recently and can be considered.