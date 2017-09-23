Silver Maple looks set to strike gold in opener

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) SILVER MAPLE looks sure to be fancied from pole position with Gavin Lerena aboard. If the money comes then follow.

(5) COMBAT MUSTER is doing better with blinkers but was not striding out last time which could be a worry.

(10) SON OF A LEGEND wasn't disgraced on debut but jumps from a wide draw.

(4) OVER EASY should do a lot better here.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

Stablemates (1) RED INDY and (8) EKUSENI have the form, are drawn well and if no first-timer is strongly fancied could fight it out.

(7) DOUBLE TAP hasn't been far back in both starts while stable companion (10) FLORENTINO looks better than his debut run.

(11) GREENWOOD DRIVE should improve heaps on debut over the extra. Others looking to improve.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) TIGERLACE needed her last outing and should be right there.

(11) TORREY PINES has been runner-up in both starts to date (on the poly) and if the turf track doesn't pose a problem should go close again.

(8) HOLIDAY ROMANCE ran way below best after a rest last time but will do a lot better.

(3) DIVA FAUSTINA is running close up and has an obvious chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) MOONLIGHT DANCER should be competitive from a good gate, although (9) CAPE CHARLOTTE is preferred. She showed enough on debut to suggest that she'd be winning soon.

(11) PLATINUM CLASS, (4) BALLROOM DANCE, (6) SNOW CRYSTAL and (10)GILLIAN ought to be better than disappointing recent efforts.

Watch newcomer (12) PRINCESS VICKY.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(5) LLANDUDNO has been costly to follow but if puts it in will be in the shake-up.

(8) INNOVATION showed marked improvement over the longer distance and could confirm with (7) MICHAEL who franked the form subsequently.

(9) MASTER SWORD found support when downfield last time but should be given another chance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) QUARLLO and (2) BOY SCOUT have earning potential but are vulnerable to less exposed sorts.

(4) MAGIC SAILOR attracted support in his first start as a gelding last time. He should have more to offer now, though the same could be said of (5) REFINED BACHELOR who is likely to pose more of a threat to (8) INERTIA who is taken to build on a promising debut.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(7) CAVALLERIA is improving with racing and should relish the longer distance.

(2) MA AMOUR has been knocking recently and should contest the finish.

(1) SERENE COUNTESS needed her last outing and is a lot better than that.

(3) CULTURE QUEEN needs to produce her true ability.

(8) EVANGELINE could run into the frame.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

Speedy (2) QUEEN OF ALAMO is progressive and ideally distance suited. She could prove hard to peg back.

Regular-earner (3) SHARP PEG should make her presence felt on current form, though a bigger threat could come from (7) REBEL'S IDOL on these terms.

(5) LACERTA has claims too.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) FLYING FREE is the class act here but has to carry a hefty 62,5kg after a rest.

He concedes 6kg to (2) CEDRUS LIBANI who also comes off a rest.

(7) THE SHREDDER showed improvement last time but needs to confirm.

(4) MISSOURI, (6) WELLSPRING and (5) SOARING HIGH come off maiden wins and could take home money.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) PHILAE is relatively unexposed and, if fit, could prove to be too good.

(10) LIBRA is race fit and could pose a threat if making further progress.

(3) WHITE ROSE can go well fresh, (2) REINE TONNERRE may have reached a competitive MR while (9) EMPIRE RISING can earn.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

(3) CAPTAIN CHIPS is holding form and could go in again.

(8) WEST COAST WARRIOR has Striker aboard from pole position.

(6) WELL CONNECTED sports blinkers now after a rest and could feature.

Old man and 10-time winner (4) RAMBO can never be ignored for money.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(2) OVERSHADOW and (3) STAR CHESTNUT are ultra-consistent at this level and should be competitive.

(9) NEW CALEDONIA is the next best.

Reliable (6) WAITING FOR RAIN should give another good account of himself.

(8) ANNIGONI is held by that rival but could get closer.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

Sean Tarry has (3) YAMOTO and (5) AURORA AUSTRALIS. Both come off impressive debut wins and could improve heaps.

(2) STARPATH ran a shocker after a rest last time but is a lot better than that.

(7) CRAZY VISION is running close up and shouldn't be far back again.

RACE 14 (2,000M)

(4) SISTER SOOZIE ran with merit against male rivals when returning from a break last time and will have more to offer.

There should be little separating (1) KEEP THE FAITH and (2) KONKOLA who renew their rivalry.

(3) MISS D' ARAY arrives in good order and should run a good race.