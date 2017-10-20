Racing

Silvestre feels even better with second title

Brazilian jockey Silvestre De Sousa capturing the 2014 Dubai World Cup on African Story. PHOTO: AFP

Brazilian will be officially crowned champion tomorrow

Oct 20, 2017 06:00 am

Brazilian Silvestre De Sousa says winning his second British flat racing champion jockey title feels even better than the first time he won the crown two years ago.

The 36-year-old - the eighth of 10 children who grew up on his father's farm riding bareback and didn't sit on a racehorse until he was 17 - will be officially crowned champion at Ascot's Champions Day tomorrow.

De Sousa - whose mentor and two-time Macau champion jockey Fausto Durso was stabbed to death two years ago - told the BBC overcoming cultural differences presented its own challenges.

"It's not easy to be a champion and when you're foreign and from a different country, it's even harder.

"It's given me more hunger and I've wanted to prove a point."

De Sousa, whose fortunes changed after three dispiriting years in Ireland when the late Dandy Nicholls gave him a chance in England, has ridden over 150 winners to date this season - over 40 more than his nearest rival and 2016 champion Jim Crowley - from more than 800 rides.

"It feels great. It feels better than the first time. It's just like a dream being champion jockey," said De Sousa, who didn't speak English when he first arrived to ride in Ireland in 2004.

"I'm only 36 now and I have a few years left in my career. I think I'm riding better this year, probably than the previous year, and this year I got on better horses." - AFP.

