Singapore Gold Cup winner Gilt Complex put down in Dubai

It was a sad night for the Singapore team at the Super Saturday meeting in Dubai after Gilt Complex had to be euthanased following the running of the US$250,000 (S$329,000) Group 2 Dubai City Of Gold over 2,410m.

The Cliff Brown-trained 2017 Dester Singapore Gold Cup winner was pulled up by jockey Adrie de Vries as the field was about to enter the backstraight of the Meydan racecourse, a sign something had obviously gone amiss.

It was later reported that Gilt Complex had broken down and could unfortunately not be saved by the Dubai Racing Club vets.

Gilt Complex was at his third Dubai start. He finished unplaced at his first two outings.

Overall, the Graham Mackie-owned son of Gold Centre won eight races, including the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup (2,200m) and the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,800m).

The horse was placed eight times from 30 starts at Kranji, amassing more than $1.5 million in stakes money.

He was first prepared by trainer John O'Hara, for whom he won three races from eight starts.

Brown was understandably shattered by the tragic loss.

"It's just a very sad day for everyone involved with the horse," said the Australian handler.

"It's a business with incredible highs and also the polar opposite lows that are just heart-breaking and today is one of those days for all of us."

There was some consolation for Singapore, though, as its second runner in the race, Newlands, ran a gallant sixth.

Newlands finished about nine lengths off Godolphin's Hawkbill (William Buick), who defeated stablemate Frontiersman (James Doyle) by a head in a new course record of 2min 26.85sec.

Trainer Stephen Gray, who flew to Dubai to watch the race with wife Bridget, was for one happy with the run.

"Newlands ran a slasher coming from last the way he did. It was a track record and he couldn't get clear," said the Kiwi handler.

"The jockey got off and said he should run in the two-mile race and he has to be a big chance the way he went.

"There were Group 1 winners in this race and we actually passed a couple of them."

Newlands' best effort from three other starts at Meydan was a fourth.