Singapore Racecourse to turn into tropical paradise on Super Saturday

While the hardcores will be engrossed with Kranji's very own Super Saturday on May 26 with the staging of three Group 1 races - the $1.5 million Invitational Kranji Mile, the $1 million Lion City Cup and the $1 million Singapore Guineas - a special fun-filled event will also heat up the day.

As the richest domestic race this year, the Kranji Mile will see three overseas horses competing against 11 top Singapore gallopers, the Singapore Racecourse will be transformed into a tropical paradise for others to enjoy.

The Singapore Turf Club has come up with its Kranji Mile Marquee Package.

Priced at $188 nett per person, it grants admission to the Marquee, which is strategically located right next to the tracks with a vantage view of the final home straight.

The highlight of the package is a 12 metre by 12 metre foam pool outside the Marquee - perfect for a cooling, frothy dip when the equine battle on the tracks gets too hot to handle.

Starting from 2.30pm, guests dressed in tropical casual outfits will be treated to a glass of welcome Moët & Chandon champagne and refreshing light afternoon tea, followed by a sumptuous Eurasian dinner buffet with barbeque action stations and free flow of beverages including beer and wines.

Guests will also be able to enjoy "live" music performances as the scenic Singapore Racecourse transits into twilight against the backdrop of the exhilarating racing action.

For every three Kranji Mile Marquee Packages purchased, a complimentary package will be offered.