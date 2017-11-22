Sir Isaac makes splendid headway

Two-time winner Sir Isaac looks ready to make amends for his last-start failure on Friday.

Sir Isaac, third last start as the joint-$14 favourite, looks set to make amends at Kranji on Friday, if his impressive gallop yesterday is anything to go by.

The Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old sharpened up on the right-handed Track 6 and went a lot better than a stablemate over 600m in 36.5sec.

His motion was so smooth, as if he was running on air.

It is evident that the brown Australian-bred gelding has improved tremendously since his last start on Oct 29, when he finished third to fellow joint-favourite Skywalk.

BEATEN FOR EARLY SPEED

In that Polytrack 1,100m race, in which the winner clocked a smart 57.92sec, Sir Isaac, as expected, was beaten for early speed but he really let down nicely in the sprint home.

The extra 100m in Friday's Kranji Stakes C (2) event over the Poly 1,200m will suit him to the ground.

All in, Sir Isaac has had 14 starts for two wins, five seconds and two thirds, proving that he is an honest type.

His wins were the Poly 1,100m and turf 1,400m.

He ran well in the first two legs of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge.

He was third in the first leg, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m, in March, and then fourth in the second leg, the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-old Classic over 1,400m, three weeks later.

Based on these runs, he is a horse with above-average ability and should easily handle Friday's Kranji Stakes C race.

One race shaping up into an interesting affair is Friday's Class 4 (1) event over the Polytrack 1,100m, with so many runners showing good form on the training track yesterday morning.

Last-start winner Maximus showed that a double is possible when he galloped earnestly over 600m in 38.1 on the main Polytrack. He was ridden by apprentice Troy See.

Southern Man loomed as a top wildcard as he continued to impress with a top gallop in 37.7 with Craig Grylls astride.

Last Thursday, he finished an eye-catching second in his trial.

The John O'Hara-trained galloper is clearly back at his best. He won his first two starts and faltered in his subsequent three.

White Chin, a nice newcomer, showed plenty of oomph when striding over 600m in 37.8. Watch his tote for stable confidence.

Leading trainer Mark Walker's Bringer Of War dashed on Track 6 with Vlad Duric astride in a swift 35.5. The filly, who strode out fluidly all the way, is fast and seldom runs a bad race.

The fifth horse to wow trackwatchers yesterday was Preferred, who reeled off 600m in 35.6 with gusto.

A last-start second, the six-year-old has just switched trainers - from Theo Kieser to David Hill.

Throw in Enthuse, who has trialled and worked well, racegoers can expect an exciting race on the cards on Friday.