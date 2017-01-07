Sir Isaac set to break the jinx

Sir Isaac (No. 9) in action during a race at Kranji on 26 June 2016.

If ever there's a horse who deserves to shed his maiden status, it's SIR ISAAC.

Mind you, the Cliff Brown-trained three-year-old has been very genuine and consistent. After all, he had tried his heart out each time he went onto the racetrack but found just one to beat in four of his five starts.

The brown Australian-bred gelding was beaten by a mere head twice and by just three-quarter lengths last time out when he lost to a good one in Ace King, who was a beaten favourite on Monday when second to back-to-back winner Southern Dragon.

Sir Isaac signalled his winning chances last week when he won his trial impressively. The way he went into a higher gear to motor home fluidly was very eye-catching indeed.

He is not meeting much in tomorrow's Restricted Maiden event over 1,400m in Race 2 and all he needs is a little dose of luck to secure his first success.

Forecast him with One Kinabalu, who has also pleased in his hit-outs.

Trained by the in-form Shane Baertschiger, One Kinabalu ran in the same Ace King race last start and finished third, but two-and-three-quarter lengths behind Sir Isaac. If not for a tardy start that day, he would have gone closer.

Both horses will carry 57kg, so, on handicap, One Kinabalu will find it hard to beat Sir Isaac. But he has also improved and comes from an in-form stable, so you never know.

If Sir Isaac gets beaten again, perhaps his connections may want to consider giving their horse a mandi bunga (Malay for flower bath) ritual to rid the horse of bad luck.

Sir Isaac will most likely start at single digit tomorrow.