Skywalk kicks off 3YO campaign

Exciting prospect SKYWALK will get his Singapore Three-Year-Old campaign underway with a first 2017 outing in the $80,000 Open Benchmark 74 race over 1,200m in Race 8 tonight.

The China Horse Club-owned Battle Paint three-year-old was a latecomer in last year's Two-Year-Old series.

After an impressive winning debut in an 1,100m race on the Polytrack, he backed up a week later - an erring that his trainer James Peters did later admit in hindsight - in the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on turf and was soundly beaten by Lim's Racer.

He ran a lot better in the Group 3 Juvenile Championship over 1,200m when given more time between runs three weeks later, running on for second to Mystic Master.

After returning stronger following a break, he ran twice, missing out by a whisker first-up but was right on target in his next run.

FITNESS

Peters is happy with the gelding's condition and fitness going into tonight's race after the Christmas break, though a recent trial with blinkers on did not yield the result he was expecting.

"The plan was to sharpen him up a little when he trialled with the blinkers on last week, but it didn't quite work out," said Peters, of Skywalk's trial on Jan 5 when he ran second to newcomer Montaigne.

"We won't be using it this Friday. He's pulled up good after his last run during the Gold Cup weekend, and had a short break over the last couple of weeks and he's come along fine."

Regardless of his run, Skywalk will then be charted towards the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge.

"Obviously, the 3YO series has always been meant to be his main target this year. He will have a couple of runs before the 3YO series kicks off, and that would be the plan with him," said Peters. "He can go further. I will definitely set him for all three legs."