Skywalk now eyes EW Barker Trophy

Trainer James Peters may run Skywalk in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy following his consummate victory on Sunday.

"I think the 1,000m is still too sharp for him. I'll look through the programme, and may run him in the EW Barker Trophy with a low weight, but we'll enjoy today's win for now," said the Englishman.

The EW Barker Trophy is a handicap race over 1,400m on Nov 10.

Skywalk is no stranger to Group racing as he was one of the leading contenders in the two-year-old series last year, and recently ran a meritorious fourth to Countofmontecristo in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m.

The talented sprinter bounced back to winning ways in commanding fashion on Sunday in the $80,000 Class 3 race over Polytrack 1,000m.

Fifth in a 1,200m race first-up from a seven-month break three weeks ago, the Battle Paint four-year-old was in a race of his own once he secured the lead from his wide barrier.

As Super Six poked up on the fence, Skywalk had to stay one off the fence, but that did not fire him up at all. If anything, he remained a picture of poise for jockey Manoel Nunes, just minding his own business up front.

It would have then taken a very good horse to beat him at the point of the turn, so obvious it was that the Brazilian still had a lapful under him.

Even when his co-$14 favourite Sir Isaac jumped out of a pack to challenge, he found another couple of lengths to easily shake off all his rivals and score by four lengths on a tight rein.

Sir Isaac looked like he could hold on for second place, but he eventually lost to Red Dawn by a head.

The winning time was a new Class record of 57.92sec.

Peters said the China Horse Club-owned chestnut had "definitely come on from his first run".

"Maybe we should have looked for a shorter trip first-up," he said.

"He has done well on Polytrack. I was not overly concerned by his wide gate (10) as I know he has enough gate speed.

"I was actually quite surprised to see him come over that quickly as I thought there would be one or two who would kick up on the inside.

"He travelled so well throughout and at the top of the straight, I was really happy with the way he was going."

With that fourth win in 10 starts, Skywalk has now earned about $250,000 in stakes.