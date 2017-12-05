Skywalk provides jockey Daniel Moor with first Kranji winner
Visiting Australian jockey Daniel Moor finally broke the duck on Sunday, scoring his first Kranji winner aboard the James Peters-trained Skywalk in the $125,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on the Polytrack.
It was his second visit to Singapore.
The 33-year-old, who rides frequently for Skywalk's owner, China Horse Club, was invited by Peters after he rode the stable's Wimbledon to finish 12th in the 700 million won (S$830,000) Korean Group 1 Keeneland Korea Sprint over 1,200m in Seoul on Sept 10.
At his previous visit for the Sept 29 and Oct 1 meetings, he failed to land a winner
Invited to ride at Kranji again, he was winless from four rides on Friday and saluted on last-start winner Skywalk, the fifth of his seven rides on Sunday.
After placing Skywalk a handy third behind Eclair Choice and the $14 favourite Nova Swiss, the Warrnambool-born jockey drove Skywalk to the front shortly after straightening and held off a determined challenge by Super Fortune by a neck.
The winning time of 1min 10.48sec was a new class record, slightly bettering Rocket Man's old time of 1min 10.63sec in 2011, albeit the latter had a back-breaking weight of 59.5kg while Skywalk carried only 51.5kg.
"This horse put the writing on the wall last start in quick time. He's got a little bit of a future here," said Moor.
"I am very thankful to the Singapore Turf Club for giving me the opportunity to come here and ride a winner.
"It's amazing and it's a feather to my cap, and I'm really appreciative."
Peters said Skywalk will now be aimed at the Group 3 New Year Cup over 1,200m on Jan 1.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now