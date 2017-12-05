Skywalk provides jockey Daniel Moor with first Kranji winner

Visiting Australian jockey Daniel Moor finally broke the duck on Sunday, scoring his first Kranji winner aboard the James Peters-trained Skywalk in the $125,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on the Polytrack.

It was his second visit to Singapore.

The 33-year-old, who rides frequently for Skywalk's owner, China Horse Club, was invited by Peters after he rode the stable's Wimbledon to finish 12th in the 700 million won (S$830,000) Korean Group 1 Keeneland Korea Sprint over 1,200m in Seoul on Sept 10.

At his previous visit for the Sept 29 and Oct 1 meetings, he failed to land a winner

Invited to ride at Kranji again, he was winless from four rides on Friday and saluted on last-start winner Skywalk, the fifth of his seven rides on Sunday.

After placing Skywalk a handy third behind Eclair Choice and the $14 favourite Nova Swiss, the Warrnambool-born jockey drove Skywalk to the front shortly after straightening and held off a determined challenge by Super Fortune by a neck.

The winning time of 1min 10.48sec was a new class record, slightly bettering Rocket Man's old time of 1min 10.63sec in 2011, albeit the latter had a back-breaking weight of 59.5kg while Skywalk carried only 51.5kg.

"This horse put the writing on the wall last start in quick time. He's got a little bit of a future here," said Moor.

"I am very thankful to the Singapore Turf Club for giving me the opportunity to come here and ride a winner.

"It's amazing and it's a feather to my cap, and I'm really appreciative."

Peters said Skywalk will now be aimed at the Group 3 New Year Cup over 1,200m on Jan 1.