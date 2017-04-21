Smart Lad should find it easy

The Mohd Yusof-trained Smart Lad in one of his three wins.

The indications are right there for all to see.

Since he resumed from a break, the Mohd Yusof-trained SMART LAD has shown signs that a fourth win is just round the corner.

From three starts, the five-year-old flashed home third on two occasions, both over distances that did not suit the Australian-bred gelding.

First-up from his comeback on Jan 20, Smart Lad flew home third, by barely a length from the winner Brahma Circus over the Polytrack 1,200m in an Open Benchmark 67 event.

He could have gone closer, or even caused a $331 upset, if he was not held up in the race.

Probably a victim of the second-run syndrome when a five-length fifth to Davinci in a fast-run race over 1,600m on turf on March 5, Smart Lad was sent back to the Poly 1,200m on March 17.

He again produced another show-stopper, coming from last to finish third, albeit by three lengths, to Host The Nation.

Obviously, he is crying for more ground, of which he is getting in Race 5 tonight. The Poly 1,700m is ideal -his three wins were over 1,600m (twice) and 1,800m on turf - and his connections have wisely engaged promising 3kg-claimer Y Salim to bring his weight down to 54.5kg. The horse is also well drawn in gate 3, so go for it.