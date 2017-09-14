Smart trial says Lim's Blast will win soon

Three times he started. On two occasions, punters sent him off as their top fancy. The other time, he was backeded down to the $24 third fancy.

All three times, his supporters were left holding worthless pieces of paper when LIM'S BLAST failed to finish in the money.

But Kranji's racegoers are a resilient bunch and, if they keep the faith with him in Race 5 tomorrow, they just might be rewarded.

REPRODUCE THE FORM

That is, if Lim's Blast can reproduce the form he showed when taking out the last trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

Clearing the chute cleanly, he took the lead after just 200m into the 1,000m hit-out.

From then on, there was no catching him as he made every post a winning one.

Indeed, such was his dominance that he had, when they fanned out for the run home, put the result to bed. Into the stretch and Lim's Blast was going better than all the rest.

Only DRAGON KINGDOM, who was within sniffing distance from the "off", could have made a fight of it.

But that, too, would have been to no avail. Indeed, apprentice P Dellorto, who rode Lim's Blast, could have done the crossword puzzle while in the saddle and Lim's Blast would still have won.

So it was, we saw the apprentice hardly move a muscle as he steered the four-year-old to victory.

While Lim's Blast has a good attendance record at the trials - he has been there eight times - the best we saw of him was that smack-up fourth behind Red Dawn in late March.

However, at his last start in an actual race, he was running nicely on when fourth behind Soonbaby in a 1,000m "Initiation".

That, after missing the start.

Lim's Blast, who is prepared by James Peters, is better than his rating of 49 seems to suggest.

And while the opposition he meets in Race 5 tomorrow includes the likes of three last-start winners, Lim's Blast - with a handy weight of 52.5kg - could be the urchin who beats the young aristocrats.