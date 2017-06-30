Soldado raring to go

Soldado (right) in one of his two wins as Waipakihi when trained by Laxon.

A change of name and stable can bring instant success for SOLDADO in Race 7 at Kranji tonight.

The former Waipakihi has won twice and has numerous placings when under the care of out going nine-time Singapore champion trainer Laurie Laxon and the horse has been kept well in shape by his new handler, Shane Baertschiger.

Baertschiger has decided to apply the blinkers on the four-year-old New Zealand-bred tonight to perk the horse up and this could be a winning move.

In his blinkers' test on June 22, Soldado was full of zest and had to be restrained by jockey John Powell to finish a close fourth to Super Tycoon.

Laxon, who has decided to return to New Zealand, had done a good job with Soldado, who raced consistently well.

Baertschiger only has to put the finishing touches to score first-up with his new charge.