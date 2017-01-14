Sonny Yeoh takes tally to four with double

The grey Roan Ranger (jockey Derreck David astride) breaks the duck at his 23rd start at Kranji last night.

Since he kicked off the new season by winning the first race of the year with Special Force, trainer Sonny Yeoh has been having a good streak.

A double at Kranji last night with ROAN RANGER and GENERAL CONATUS has taken his tally to four winners in just five meetings, a good trot compared to his bleak last season with just seven winners from 204 runners for a low 3.43 per cent strike rate.

His four winners, the other being Quetzal on the third race day on Jan 6, were with only 13 runners, which constituted a high 30.7 per cent strike rate.

Last season, Penang-born Yeoh finished just one winner in front of last-placed Steven Lam in the Kranji training ranks. But Hong Kong-born Lam's six winners came from 170 runners and his strike rate was a fraction higher at 3.53 per cent.

Roan Ranger's victory last night was a long time coming and a deserving one.

A maiden after 22 starts, the five-year-old roan Irish-bred gelding has been knocking on the door, with two seconds over last night's 1,400m trip in his last five starts.

WINNING MOVE

Last time out on New Year's Day, the horse beat all but Racing Talent and the 1.5kg drop to a luxurious 50.5kg last night in the Class 5 event in Race 4 was a big help.

South African jockey Derreck David, who came on board Roan Ranger for the first time last start and rode the horse from midfield to finish second, opted to settle in a more forward position this time and that was probably the winning move.

Pusong Pinoy was taken to the lead by jockey Danny Beasley but soon found Roan Ranger breathing on his rump.

David punched Roan Ranger to tackle Pusong Pinoy on straightening and soon broke clear. From then on, it was evident that he was home and hosed, prompting new racecaller Thomas Wood to say "every horse has his night and tonight is the night for Roan Ranger".

Indeed, it was.

Roan Ranger had support and paid $21 for his first win in 23 starts.

With no runner in Race 5, Yeoh put his name up on the board again with General Conatus and, for good measure, also saddled the third place-getter Gold Customer, who rattled home from almost last.

General Conatus was ridden a treat by capable apprentice I Amirul, the son of former top local jockey Ismadi Ismail.

It was the young lad's first time aboard the six-year-old Australian-bred but he rode the horse as if it was his bicycle.

Ron led but Amirul quickly parked General Conatus behind and locked his mount up. He only unleashed General Conatus on entering the straight and they drew clear to win by one-and-three-quarter lengths in the Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,600m on the Polytrack.

The winner was fresh from a three-and-a-quarter-month break and it was his fourth success in 39 starts.