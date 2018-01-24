South Africa preview

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) STOLA is holding her form well and was not disgraced when wearing blinkers last time out. She should fight out the finish once again.

(2) SOCKITTOME is battling to find her best form but could pop up in the places.

(3) GREAT SOUND could improve trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(4) SING AND DANCE is well drawn and from a good draw should make a bold bid at winning.

Respect (6) SEARCHING.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

A small field but it does look very competitive.

(1) TRUE MASTER likes this surface and is course and distance suited.

(2) STORMY ECLIPSE is in very good form but is trying this longer distance.

(3) KINGSTON MINES is unreliable but could finish in the money.

(4) MASTERLY is probably better on the turf and has not won for some time now.

(5) MANGROVE has ability and can improve.

(6) FRIKKIE has a chance

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(2) CHAPPAQUIDDICK is course and distance suited and must have a big chance in this weak looking field.

(3) CEZAR RITZ has disappointed in his last two starts but could pop up in the places.

(4) PONDICHERRI must be considered with Muzi Yeni in the irons.

(5) HIGHLAND SPRING tends to lack a strong finish but does have a winning chance.

(8) MISCHIEVIOUS is well drawn and should run well here.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) LORD MARSHAL quickened nicely to win over 1,400m at this track last month. This longer distance is not a problem and he should fight it out.

(2) MASTER 'N COMMANDER has tended to be unreliable of late but could pop up in the places.

(3) STRATOCRUISER has won well over this course and distance but is battling.

(7) FIRE IN THE BELLY can upset.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) TREES OF GREEN is in very good form and this course and distance holds no fears.

(3) LEADMAN has done very well in his new yard and is likely to contest the finish.

(6) SHINE LIKE A STAR does not find winning easily but is doing well and could finish in the money once again.

(7) JUST TOO EARLY has found his best form and must be considered.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) LORD WINDERMERE likes this surface and is well suited to the distance. He will prove to be the one to beat despite giving weight to most of his rivals.

(2) PACIFIC SPIRIT has not won for some time now but indicated in his last run when fourth that it could come soon.

(3) FLIGHT CAPTAIN always tries hard.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) BOXLEY shows promise and is likely to get better the further she goes but she has done enough in her first three starts to suggest that this race looks an ideal sort of race.

(3) GAME GIRL is improving and is course and distance suited so should run well.

(4) DUSK BEAUTY has a chance.