South Africa preview

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) DREAMSAREMADEOF hasn't been far off to date and doesn't meet a strong field.

(1) QUICK GLIMPSE disappointed last time but tries a mile now which should be to her liking.

(13) MATTINA is improving nicely and, from a good barrier position, should get into the money.

(3) SING AND DANCE has honest form and could take home another cheque.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) AGENT KAY has the early speed to get across but it could tell in the late stages.

(2) IMOTO never recovered after a bump last time but has a chance on his penultimate run.

(4) CORRIDO was cut into last time but should do better.

(16) SHAKESPEARE INLOVE could make her presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ZARGUN is fit and well after not striding out three months ago. She could take the honours.

(2) DRESS TO IMPRESS has an equal chance but she needs to settle early.

(4) CHARIOT OF GOLD showed late acceleration when winning her maiden and could follow up.

(3) TIGERLACE (on a hat-trick) and (5) PRETTY BALLERINA (form-line) could get into the reckoning.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(7) DISCOVERER could finally crack a win. He has proven stamina but needs to fight to score.

(2) COLLEGIATE has ability but needs to produce it on the day.

(13) FORGOTTEN HERO has most scope for improvement and is bred for the jump up in distance.

(6) VOODOO, (5) TONGUE TWISTER and (3) HARRINGTON PORT could make up quartets.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) THE ROCKETMAN has matured and in form. He comes from franked form and could complete a hat-trick.

(3)MALINGA finished a length behind him but is 2kg better off. Definite chance.

(6) WALTER SMOOTHIE is also on a hat-trick but appears held by Malinga.

(4) MY FAVOURITE BROWN and (7) VISIGOTH could upset calculations. They must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(6) DAN THE LAD needed his last outing and could resume winning ways from pole position.

(5) IRISH PRIDE is back on track and with (1) DOOSRA form a strong stable coupling.

(9) COUNT TASSILO can never be ignored for money.

(4) SHUKAMISA, (3) TRADING PROFIT, (8) HAKEEM, (12) KILLUA CASTLE, (13) REBUKED and (14) TOMMY WATERDEVIL could upset the apple-cart.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

Tricky,with many runners capable of popping up.

(5) PACHUCO is finding form and could get into the action.

(3) TRIP TO PARADISE has a tongue-tie now and should do a lot better.

(15) WOTTAHOTTIE runs well and shouldn't be far off again.

(11) IN THE GAME could enjoy the turn over this trip.

(2) TIME TO BE GREAT could keep on galloping.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) GALACTIC WARRIOR is well above average and should go well despite coming off a rest.

(1) ARABIAN BEAT carries only 1kg more due to a 4kg claim and will be competitive.

(11) TORCEDOR and (10) MARDI GRAS won on the 2nd time of asking and could make heaps of improvement.

(4) BOATSWAIN makes his debut at this track and with (5) WILD CURVE, (6) CEDRUS LIBANI, (8) MOHALLELA and (9) DORMAN can earn.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) GREAT SHAKA is holding form and should again contest the finish.

(3) SHIFTING SHADOWS speedy cut last time and will make a race of it. Could make a good quinella with Great Shaka.

(2) PILLAROFTHEEARTH shouldn't be far off and must be considered. The battle for minor money could prove difficult.

(7) WELLSPRING and (4) DRAGOON have definite money claims and must be respected.