South Africa preview: Villa Del Largo the one to beat

TODAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (FAIRVIEW) RACE CARD

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) LADY AWAY has not done much wrong to date and, although this distance may be a bit sharp for her, she does have a chance.

(2) COVER PAGE showed good pace in her last start and should run well.

(3) FLYWITHWINGS ran a much-improved race last time out.

(8) SKETCHES OF SPAIN and (13) NACRE must also be considered over this course and distance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) LIGHTNING BOLT disappointed in his recent starts but is drawn well and is right at home over this course and distance.

(2) QUERA is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

(3) ORACLE KINGDOM gets the services of Gavin Lerena and should improve on this surface.

(5) SUDDEN SURPRISE and (6) LADY WILLOW are in good heart and deserve respect.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) CRUZCAMPO has not been beaten far in his last two starts and should go very close in this race.

(2) IMPERIAL GUARD has his first start for the Sharon Kotzen yard and, on his best form, he does set the standard.

(4) OUR ICON has his first run in the in-form Alan Greeff yard and can improve.

(6) STORY OF MY LIFE is clearly better than his last run suggests.

(7) LORD MARSHAL deserves respect.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) BRITISH FAIRY has improved in his new yard and is well drawn, so should go very close to winning. He does try this surface for the first time.

(3) DANCING RUGA and (4) TOPO are in with a say.

(11) MAHE BEAT was running on well when not beaten too far and could do better over this course and distance, so must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) VILLA DEL LARGO proved a disappointment for most punters last time out but may have been caught too far back. This longer distance does seem to suit him better and he will be the one to beat.

(2) NORMANZ has been beaten by the former many times but was ahead of his rival last time out, so cannot be dismissed.

(4) JUAN TWO THREE is a decent sprinter who is returning from a lay-off.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) L.A. ROCKS is better than her last run and must be included in all exotics.

(4) VARLOTONE is capable on her day but does not always put it in.

(7) WHISTLING WONDER could run a much better race this time even though she is badly drawn.

(8) CHAPEL QUEEN tired late last time out and is also badly drawn but can place.

(10) VANDA has Lerena on top and could be the one to beat.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(2) NAVAL INTELLIGENCE should run well for jockey Andrew Fortune but he does have (3) THE STONES to beat. The Stones has been in very good form lately and only found Scent half a length too good for him last time out. This track and distance suits The Stones.

(4) MATADOR IN RED is unreliable but is not out of it.

(6) INVITING LILY tired last time out but is capable of doing better.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) KELLIE FIRTH tends to be a bit unreliable but is capable of earning some money.

(2) RED HOT LADY disappointed last time out but had some reasonable form before that and could be the right one for this race.

(3) SAMIAM is well enough drawn and usually runs on nicely so can earn some money.

(5) BRISTOL BLUE and (6) LA MYST have winning chances, too.