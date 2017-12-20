South Africa race preview

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) KING'S COMMAND stands out on exposed form after a running on second, following betting support on debut last week. Anton Marcus aboard is a bonus.

(1) BRAVO ZULU and (2) BLUEMOONRISING have done enough to be considered. Watch the betting on the many first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) SEATTLE SILVA made a promising local debut after a rest, and on best Cape form, can win this.

(10) FLEEK made an excellent debut after missing the break and is a serious danger.

(2) DAYDREAM BELIEVER gets closer with each run and is in with real claims.

Stablemate (1) CONTINUUM is better than his recent form suggests and is also worth keeping an eye on.

Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(7) QUEEN OF ALAMO has excellent Cape form over this trip and will go close.

(3) TIMEOUS does well here and must be included.

(5) PARADE'S END is progressive and has met some good fillies.

(6) SHE'S A FORTRESS is always dangerous on this course and distance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) REBUKED was third at Vaal last Thursday and is holding form.

(5) SIR BERNADINI was supported and finished well on debut. Could be anything.

(3) ARCHILLES is capable of winning in this class.

(7) CAPRIVI is unreliable, but can upset over this distance.

(1) FIELDMARSHAL FENIX is a danger if the extra trip suits.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) FIORELLA has a touch of class about her and will take some beating.

(4) JUST ONE MORE's post Maiden run should be ignored and she has got close to Fiorella before.

(3) SHIFTING GEARS and (5) PEARL GLOW are capable of upsetting.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) MISS CARRERA was outrun late on her local debut and can go one better.

(4) MIZIARA had excuses last time and has a decent chance.

(8) EVERLASTING LOVE was a fluent debut winner and should improve further.

(2) ART ATTACK can upset on her Scottsville runs.

(5) LADY LI LAY was an easy Maiden winner.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(3) ONESIE's next win is overdue and this looks like the right field. Hard to beat.

Stable companion (1) FANTASY LADY could threaten if staying the extra journey.

(5) MUSIC WORLD should do better back on turf, as should (6) INTO THE GROOVE.

(4) SHIRLEY VALENTINE is worth considering for value.