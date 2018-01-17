South Africa race preview

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) OVER EASY never strode out last time but may have benefited from a rest and could win fresh.

He can be coupled with (1) HYPER JET who has been showing plenty of early toe in his recent runs.

(7) LEEUWPOORT, (3) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE, (5) TERRONCITO and (8) REVENTADOR could place.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(9) BELL TOWER stayed on when just behind (4) TIDAL TUSSLE on debut and should have gained the experience to turn it around, especially over the little extra distance.

(5) ANNIE THE GREAT has good early speed and, if he breaks away, he could be hard to catch.

(8) GREY MISSILE is a decent sort.

(13) MAMBO MODEL needed her last run and could feature.

(1) TRUTH OF BEAUTY could be in the mood.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(9) BRAVE GITANO has improved every time he has been asked to go further. He should relish the 2,000m trip and rates as the one to beat.

(8) HINT OF GOLD pulled up fatigued when sporting blinkers last time and could be better off with them removed.

(10) SUCHA CHARMER is better over this distance and could make the frame.

(11) FLORENTINO showed some improvement in blinkers and can do better.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(2) MA AMOUR meets a moderate bunch and is clearly best on form.

However, (8) SCHENGEN GAL, who ran last over the minimum trip on debut, jumps up after a rest to a marathon distance and if supported must be respected.

(5) LITTLE TOKOYO is not going to Hollywood but should get into the money.

This also applies to (3) GENEROSO who is having his 42nd try.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

This is a wide open affair.

(4) SMART MART showed a return to form last time and could find winning ways.

(3) STORM WARNING is doing better again and shouldn't be far off.

(9) SHEET WEAVER will be catching late and must be considered.

(8) ODD ROB is back over his right trip and should run well.

(5) WILD BRIER will be tested over the marathon distance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) JUBILEE LINE bounced back to best last time when beating honest stable companion (2) SAIL FOR JOY (1kg better) by a length. They could fight it out again.

(4) RAYDAVERIC will make sure they don't have things their way and must be a contender.

(5) STREET FLYER is running close up and could get into the frame.

(3) BLACKBALL, (6) TOKYO DRIFT, (7) JACKMAN and (8) SO LONG SPRING could make up quartets. All have shown ability.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

With a fast pace likely set by (4) KISSABLE and (7) ICE ART, who showed marked improvement with blinkers on, could produce a flying finish and grab honours.

(3) JAMESON GIRL sports blinkers for the first time and should be in the shake-up.

(2) GIMMETHEMONEY has ability and, if ready after a rest, could feature.

(8) CELTIC LADY could also enjoy the fast early pace. Others with chances.