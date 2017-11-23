South Africa (Vaal) preview

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(10) ADRENALINA showed some toe on debut and with natural improvement may be too good for these.

(11) PURDEY is well-tried and has a fighting chance.

(1) CROWN COURT, (2) KANTARA QUEEN and (3) ORNATE are all limited in potential but have winning prospects here, as does the rested (4) HOPE SOLO and (6) THE RED LIST.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(1) SERENE COUNTESS seems likely to appreciate the trip and will take a lot of beating.

(7) HONEY'S LEGACY has some scope.

(2) MA AMOUR and (3) CASINO are limited but can earn here.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(7) DOUBLE TAP improved last time, and meets moderate field.

(1) VICTOR YOUNG is rested, but has done enough to be considered.

(10) FLIGHT SCHOOL and (9) TOMMY THE BUILDER can improve.

(8) GYPSY'S ANSWER and (3) SPANISH BLADE have shock potential.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) PREMIER SHOW seems sure to shed maiden ticket soon.

(1) TUMBLING STREAM won't be far off on form.

(9) NATIONAL HOST placed second time out and has scope.

(5) NATIONAL AIM and (7) ACE OF SPEED can improve.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) EXCLUSIVELY TRENDY is fast and holding form.

(6) GREAT SHAKA has faced much stronger opposition since maiden win.

(7) AIRTAXI is holding form well.

(9) RONIN WARRIOR is usually not far off.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(1) ROYAL CRUSADE was a most impressive maiden winner, and De Kock brings him back ready. He could be too good.

(3) EKUSENI is progressing nicely and should be respected.

(2) SILVAN SAINT was promising before a long rest and a gelding operation.

Six-year-old (4) SLEEPINSEATTLE has remarkably won three of his last four.

(6) KING AND EMPIRE also needs to be considered.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(5) FISH RIVER CANYON is in top form and should be involved. The same is very true about (4) BEAUTIFUL SHAY.

(3) VIP showed a form return last time and should be there.

(6) GOLD SHADES, (7) SASSI MODEL and (13) SNOW PATH are others to consider in open affair.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

(4) POST GRAD was a good winner last time, and can repeat against these.

(3) CRAZY VISION also has the form to have solid claims.

(7) TRIP TO PARADISE, (2) SEVENTH OF JUNE and veteran (9) YER-MAAN are others with a shout in a rather thin race.