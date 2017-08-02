South African jockey Derreck David suspended

At an inquiry, Jockey Derreck David pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that, near the 150m mark in Sunday's Race 4, he allowed his mount VENUS DE MILO to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear, thereby resulting in SILENT BOSS (I Saifudin) having to check.

When deciding on penalty, the Stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, degree of interference, carelessness and submissions from Jockey D David that he has been engaged to ride at the Singapore Race Meetings on Friday, Aug 4 and Sunday, Aug 6.

David will be suspended from Aug 7 until Aug 13, both dates inclusive (two Singapore Race Days) and was advised of his Right of Appeal.