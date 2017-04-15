Southern Dragon is breathing fire

Southern Dragon (in blue) has won two trials leading into tomorrow’s race.

SOUTHERN DRAGON may have been denied his hat-trick bid in his last start, but he has obviously shown he is the one to beat again tomorrow.

A winner of his first two starts, which underlined his ability and future, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old's last outing should be ignored.

After all, it was in a strong Open Benchmark 67 field and the winner Absolute Miracle clocked a fast 1min 21.89sec for the 1,400m trip.

Southern Dragon raced handy but wide in that Jan 29 race and faded to finish 12th of 14, nearly 10 lengths behind.

It was back to the drawing board and the bay Australian-bred has since impressed with two smart trial victories.

He is in a winnable Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,200m in tomorrow's Race 8 and it would be wise to ride shotgun with him.