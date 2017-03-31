Southern Dragon's on the up and up

Southern Dragon beating Ace King on Jan 2 before finishing 12th in the next race.

He plodded home 12th of 14 in his last start. Don't let it dull your opinion of him.

It was one of those "off days". SOUTHERN DRAGON is better than that.

Indeed, after the race, his trainer requested a vet examination which revealed no abnormalities.

That was almost two months ago. So, maybe it was the lack of competition which spurrred him to yesterday's fine showing at the trials.

Ridden by regular hoop Nooresh Juglall, Southern Dragon was all "get go and run".

Jumping well from the outermost chute, Juglall quickly slotted him behind the leader Shoot Up High.

There he stayed until the top of the straight and, when they fanned out for that run home, Juglall floored the accelerator.

Like one of those super cars zipping down the BKE, Southern Dragon responded.

Before long, Shoot Up High was history.

Aurora Australis attempted to make a race of it, charging through a gap between horses to mount his challenge.

To no avail. The "Dragon" was off and away - taking the trial by half a length.

Cai Poh Wang, who was always well up, stayed on for third. However, it was all about Southern Dragon.

To cut to the chase, the win put him right back in the spotlight. And he would have enjoyed the glare.

He had basked in it at the New Year meeting when he won that "Novice" like an old pro, beating Ace King by two-and-a-half lengths over the 1,400m on grass.

Still a three-year-old, he is only just beginning. He will get even better. So watch him the next time he goes to the races.

He sure looks like he wants to make up for lost time.